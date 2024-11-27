Disney Monorail Labeled “Bare Skin Friendly,” Sparks Outrage

Disney Parks fans were disgusted when a Walt Disney World Resort guest propped their bare foot onto a communal pole on the Monorail. Another guest shared a video of the incident online, which attracted fans’ attention.

Both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort feature Monorail systems inspired by Walt Disney’s dream for futuristic transportation. In Central Florida, the Monorail loops between Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and the Transportation & Ticket Center (TTC). An additional Monorail system transports guests between the TTC and EPCOT.

In a TikTok video from @cats.castles.crafts, a Disney Park guest said they wanted to “sit back and relax and enjoy” their Monorail ride when “all of a sudden,” another guest put their bare foot on a pole intended for standing guests to hold onto. u/wednesdayschild_ shared the video on Reddit, asking fellow Disney Parks fans for their opinion:

thoughts on this? i’m horrified 🚝🦶

Unsurprisingly, the guest’s behavior disgusted Walt Disney World Resort fans.

“Say it with me… Humans are nasty, so we wash our hands frequently and use hand sanitizer after every ride!” read the most popular comment from u/wombatastic.

“Nope. Hard no,” u/Zestyclose_Big_9090 wrote. “I know there are way worse things that touch the interior of monorails but the amount of people that think they can put their dirty bare feet on anything is out of control.”

Other Disney Parks fans said the Monorail is always one of the grosser parts of a visit to Magic Kingdom Park or EPCOT.

“Those trams smell like they transport farm animals in them sometimes so I’m not surprised by this at all, people are disgusting,” said u/KiefKommando.

“We were there this weekend and all I could smell was pee on the monorail,” u/MommyIsBionic replied. “It was so strong. I think I would have welcomed a waft of BO it was so bad. I thought it was so strong bc maybe someone had recently had an accident (or not accident lol) but no. The ride back was just as pungent and it was a different color monorail.”

A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be exhausting on your feet, but the theme park’s official dress code requires proper attire, including shoes, at all times. Guests are not permitted to go barefoot in public areas.

Should Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have dress code rules on the Monorail and other forms of transportation? Inside the Magic would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!