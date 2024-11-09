Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney Is Changing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Once Again

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
The old Splash Mountain attraction in Disney World

Credit: Andrew Dupont, Flickr

Walt Disney World Resort’s latest attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, has undergone a new change.

Crowds in front of Cinderella Castle
Credit: Inside the Magic

From Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Splash Mountain, one of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic attractions, first made waves at Walt Disney World Resort when it opened in 1992 in Frontierland.

Drawing inspiration from Disney’s classic yet controversial Song of the South (1946), the ride took guests on a log-flume journey through Br’er Rabbit’s adventures, accompanied by familiar tunes like the ever-catchy “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” The 52-foot drop into the briar patch was a thrill that countless fans cherished for decades.

Yet, amid increasing criticism over the problematic portrayal in Song of the South, Disney made the bold decision to retire Splash Mountain. In 2020, the company announced a fresh new theme inspired by The Princess and the Frog. After 30 years of unforgettable memories, Splash Mountain closed its doors in January 2023.

Guests riding the Splash Mountain ride at Disney
Credit: Disney

It has now undergone a transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a celebration of New Orleans culture, music, and the spirit of Princess Tiana.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure debuted at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park on June 28, 2024. This new attraction invites guests to join Princess Tiana and Louis the Alligator on an exciting post-movie adventure as the former attempts to put on a Carnival celebration.

Guests riding through the finale on Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Credit: Disney

With a new soundtrack, animatronics, and a host of new characters, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure moves Disney World into a new generation of ride storytelling.

As Tiana’s first-ever attraction, Disney aimed to bring an inclusive, modern twist to Magic Kingdom’s beloved lineup. The version in Disneyland Park is expected to open on November 15, 2024, ushering in Disneyland Resort’s own new era.

When the ride debuts at Disneyland, the park will offer guests three virtual queue opportunities to experience the ride—the virtual queue will open at 7 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. daily. Disney World will retain its 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily offering for the attraction.

Tiana’s can also be accessed with Disney World’s new Lightning Lane Multi Pass, with the ride able to be selected as a Tier 1 option.

However, a new change is now in effect for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Much like the operational adjustment made for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, where the attraction was available to ride via a traditional standby line, guests will now be able to experience the ride without the virtual queue and Lightning Lane requirement.

“Similar to what guests experienced during this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the popular attraction will skip the virtual queue and Lightning Lane reservation systems in favor of a first-come, first-served standby line for the night,” WDWMagic reported after the first Very Merry party night on November 8. “During the Halloween Party, wait times averaged around 60 minutes once the party began at 7 p.m..”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, dressed in festive holiday attire, stand in front of a large, decorated Christmas tree at Disney World.
Credit: Disney

The official Walt Disney World Resort website has the full list of attractions available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The seasonal event runs in Magic Kingdom Park from November 8 through December 20.

The arrival of the Very Merry Christmas Party this November signals the beginning of the immensely busy period at Walt Disney World Resort. With Thanksgiving already having the resort’s highest-priced Lightning Lane Premier Passes, Disney is expecting heavy crowds during the holiday period.

Will you be heading out to the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday period? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

