Disney May Introduce ‘Drink Trackers’ to Monitor Alcohol Consumption Among Overly Intoxicated Guests

When it comes to Walt Disney World, there’s no denying that EPCOT holds a special place in the hearts of many adults.

Drinking Around the World: A Spirited Debate on Alcohol at Disney World’s EPCOT

While Magic Kingdom is often hailed as the ultimate destination for kids, EPCOT has carved out a reputation as the grown-up playground of the Disney parks. A major part of that allure? The famed “Drink Around the World” experience.

This unofficial challenge invites guests to sample alcoholic beverages from each of the 11 pavilions in the World Showcase. For some, it’s a fun cultural adventure, sipping sake in Japan or enjoying a margarita in Mexico. For others, it’s become a source of contention, raising questions about where Disney should draw the line.

The Rise of Drinking Around the World

Over the years, Drinking Around the World has evolved from a casual pastime to a full-blown Disney rite of passage. Social media is flooded with photos of guests donning matching T-shirts boasting checklists of their drinking progress, and for many, this is a cornerstone of an adult EPCOT visit.

Yet, as the r/WaltDisneyWorld Reddit thread led by u/Pellegrino22 highlights, this beloved tradition has its downsides. The user expressed concern about the “large crowds of over-served adults” wandering EPCOT’s World Showcase, often dragging bored or misbehaving children in tow.

Their sentiment echoes a growing debate among Disney fans about whether the availability—and potential overuse—of alcohol at Disney parks is beginning to dampen the magic for some guests.

The Pros of Limiting Alcohol at Disney

Disney has long marketed itself as a family-friendly destination, and for some visitors, the presence of intoxicated adults at EPCOT can feel at odds with this image. Limiting alcohol sales could help preserve a more balanced atmosphere that caters to all guests.

As u/Sweetbeans2001 points out in the Reddit thread, the issue often arises when Drinking Around the World becomes a competitive “game” rather than a casual enjoyment. “So many people get wasted trying to complete a made-up challenge,” they write.

A potential solution could involve limiting the number of drinks served per guest or creating a system to track consumption across the park. While such measures might be logistically challenging, they could help prevent overindulgence and its associated issues.

Additionally, some fans believe that restricting alcohol sales might enhance the guest experience. u/daMFNmaster noted, “EPCOT at night is like MTV Spring Break sometimes,” and suggested avoiding the World Showcase in the evenings or hopping over to Magic Kingdom instead.

If Disney implemented restrictions during peak evening hours, it might reduce the chaotic energy some guests experience after dark.

The Cons of Limiting Alcohol at Disney

On the flip side, alcohol sales at EPCOT are a significant revenue driver for Disney. The diverse drink offerings contribute to the park’s identity, making it a unique destination that blends entertainment with cultural education. Guests who approach Drinking Around the World responsibly argue that the experience is a harmless way to enjoy the park, especially when it’s done in moderation.

For families concerned about the atmosphere, there are workarounds. u/SkierBuck shared that their family avoids the World Showcase at night, choosing instead to visit during lunchtime when it’s less crowded and more family-friendly. “It’s up to personal preference whether that’s your scene,” they noted, suggesting that timing and personal planning can go a long way in shaping your experience.

Restricting alcohol might also alienate adult guests who see EPCOT as a rare opportunity to unwind. Disney parks are designed to offer something for everyone, and for many adults, a cocktail in hand while strolling through the pavilions is a key part of the magic.

Striking a balance that doesn’t detract from the adult experience while ensuring a welcoming environment for families would be a delicate dance.

A Middle Ground?

Perhaps the solution lies somewhere in between. Disney could consider measures like implementing a drink-tracking wristband system to monitor consumption, increasing the availability of non-alcoholic specialty beverages, or enhancing signage that promotes responsible drinking.

Education could also play a role. Informing guests about the effects of alcohol at higher altitudes (yes, even Florida isn’t entirely flat!) or encouraging leisurely enjoyment of drinks rather than rushing to complete the circuit might help reduce overconsumption.

Ultimately, the success of any potential limitations would depend on cooperation from both Disney and its guests. Responsible drinking is, of course, a two-way street, and guests must also recognize their role in maintaining the family-friendly atmosphere that defines Disney parks.

Final Thoughts for Disney World Guests

The debate over alcohol at EPCOT is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. For now, the key takeaway might be about striking a personal balance. If you’re traveling with kids, consider visiting the World Showcase earlier in the day or focusing on family-friendly attractions near the park’s front.

If you’re an adult looking to enjoy Drinking Around the World, approach it as a cultural exploration rather than a competitive sprint.

EPCOT’s magic lies in its ability to bring together people of all ages, offering a rich tapestry of experiences. By fostering mutual respect among guests, Disney can ensure that everyone—whether sipping a craft beer in Germany or watching their little ones meet Elsa in Norway—walks away with memories worth cherishing.