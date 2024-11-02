Country Music Legend Sets Sight on Disney Role

Country music legend and The Voice host Reba McEntire recently revealed a surprising dream role while promoting her new sitcom, Happy’s Place. During a chat with SiriusXM Hits 1 host Ben Harlum, McEntire was asked about her ultimate on-screen fantasy role—and her response might surprise fans of both the singer and superhero genres.

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Musician Makes Plea for Marvel Role

Reba McEntire is known as a star of the screen and the stage. While music is her primary success, she has also been known for her acting chops. Now, it seems she is ready to bring that to the stage. She shared:

“I’d love to do a Marvel comic. I wanna be, like, a female Reba McEntire Power Ranger or something like that in a Marvel movie.”

While the Power Rangers franchise actually belongs to Hasbro, Marvel has had a connection to the team of colorful superheroes before, publishing comic adaptations of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the past.

McEntire’s dream role brings to mind the Marvel Universe’s vast potential for new characters and exciting crossovers. With Marvel continuously expanding its cinematic universe, introducing fresh talent—and a potential character with McEntire’s iconic blend of toughness and charm—could be a hit with fans.

Could this Happen?

Known for her versatility, McEntire is no stranger to acting, having starred in the long-running sitcom Reba as well as numerous films and television roles over the years. As a powerhouse in both country music and comedy, McEntire’s playful pitch to join the Marvel Universe might resonate with fans who are always looking for fresh faces and unexpected talent to enter the superhero realm.

Reba McEntire reveals she wants to be in a Marvel movie.

Reba McEntire reveals she wants to be in a Marvel movie. pic.twitter.com/9JmZiDnRpT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2024

Whether Marvel takes note of McEntire’s enthusiasm remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Reba as a superhero would be a sight to see. Her playful approach to the role could bring an entirely new flavor to the Marvel universe, potentially blending action, humor, and a Southern charm that’s all her own. Fans will have to wait and see if the Marvel powers that be make her dream a reality.