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Country Music Legend Sets Sight on Disney Role

in Featured, Marvel, Music

Posted on by Eva Miller
A group of Marvel superheroes, including Iron Man, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Thor, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and others, stand in dynamic poses in front of a futuristic building resembling the Avengers headquarters at a Disney park. The scene is set at twilight and promises entertainment for all ages.

Credit: Disney

Country music legend and The Voice host Reba McEntire recently revealed a surprising dream role while promoting her new sitcom, Happy’s Place. During a chat with SiriusXM Hits 1 host Ben Harlum, McEntire was asked about her ultimate on-screen fantasy role—and her response might surprise fans of both the singer and superhero genres.

Related: Dolly Parton Finds Her Replacement, Called Out by Longtime Icon Reba McEntire

New York City as seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, overlaid with the Marvel Studios logo
Credit: Inside the Magic

Musician Makes Plea for Marvel Role

Reba McEntire is known as a star of the screen and the stage. While music is her primary success, she has also been known for her acting chops. Now, it seems she is ready to bring that to the stage. She shared:

“I’d love to do a Marvel comic. I wanna be, like, a female Reba McEntire Power Ranger or something like that in a Marvel movie.”

While the Power Rangers franchise actually belongs to Hasbro, Marvel has had a connection to the team of colorful superheroes before, publishing comic adaptations of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the past.

McEntire’s dream role brings to mind the Marvel Universe’s vast potential for new characters and exciting crossovers. With Marvel continuously expanding its cinematic universe, introducing fresh talent—and a potential character with McEntire’s iconic blend of toughness and charm—could be a hit with fans.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Reba McEntire attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)
Credit: ABC

Could this Happen?

Known for her versatility, McEntire is no stranger to acting, having starred in the long-running sitcom Reba as well as numerous films and television roles over the years. As a powerhouse in both country music and comedy, McEntire’s playful pitch to join the Marvel Universe might resonate with fans who are always looking for fresh faces and unexpected talent to enter the superhero realm.

Reba McEntire reveals she wants to be in a Marvel movie.

Whether Marvel takes note of McEntire’s enthusiasm remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Reba as a superhero would be a sight to see. Her playful approach to the role could bring an entirely new flavor to the Marvel universe, potentially blending action, humor, and a Southern charm that’s all her own. Fans will have to wait and see if the Marvel powers that be make her dream a reality.

in Featured, Marvel, Music

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

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