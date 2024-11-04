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After Orlando Mass Shooting, Guests Wonder How Safe Is Disney World?

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Posted on by Rick Lye
Security at Disney World

Credit: Inside the Magic

Everyone across Central Florida was shocked on Halloween night when  17-year-old Jaylen Dewayne Edgar opened fire at an event in Downtown Orlando. When the smoke cleared, two people were killed, and nine people were injured.

The two people murdered at the event were Timothy Schmidt Jr., 19, and Tyrek Hill, 25. Schmidt was a University of Central Florida student, and Hill worked for a local towing company.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain announced Monday that Edgar would be tried as an adult and was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Bain did not give any details on how Edgar got the gun or why he suddenly opened fire on a crowd of people.

Every time one of these events happens, people often wonder about the randomness of these types of mass shootings and how safe they are in public. This is especially true for the millions of tourists visiting Central Florida annually to visit its theme parks.

Disney World Safety

Being inside the Walt Disney World bubble is incredibly safe. All of the Disney Parks and Disney Springs require guests to walk through a metal detector and have all bags searched.

However, Central Florida isn’t necessarily that safe compared to the rest of Florida. According to GunViolenceArchives.Org, Central Florida accounts for one-quarter of all mass shootings in the state over the past decade.

In 2023, Florida had 30 mass shooting events; 12 of those were in Central Florida. So far this year, there have been 27 mass shooting events; seven of them have been in Central Florida.

Ron DeSantis, with a shocked expression, against the iconic Disney World EPCOT.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Part of the issue in Florida is the availability of guns and the state’s limited gun laws. On July 1, 2023, Florida’s permitless carry law was enacted.

This law allows Florida residents and non-residents to carry a concealed firearm in public without a permit, background check, or safety training. During his press conference today, Bain expressed his opposition to Florida’s permitless carry law, and he also encouraged community members to speak out when someone they know is planning a mass shooting.

Bain said:

I don’t know if the outcome would be different if somebody had reported that the defendant had a gun and if that report actually made it to law enforcement. But if they did have that report to them, there’s always the chance this mass shooting could have been prevented.

Cinderella walks toward a large, ornate castle with blue and gold spires, set against a vibrant sunset. Greenery surrounds the walkway leading to this magical scene, echoing the joy of planning a Disney vacation that can make you happier.
Credit: Disney

Nationwide Trends

There is no national database that tracks mass shooting events, and there is no standardized definition as to what constitutes a mass shooting event. Under most definitions, a shooting is considered a mass shooting if four or more people are shot in one event.

According to FBI data, violent crime is down across the country, and mass shootings are no different. From 2020 to 2023, there were more than 600 mass shootings annually. However, this year, there have only been 445 with two months remaining.

However, mass shootings in Florida are on par with what they have been over the past decade. The state has averaged 30 annually over the last decade and has 27 this year.

The only thing that guests in Central Florida can do is be aware of their surroundings and, if they see something, report it to the police.

in Featured, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Central FloridaOrlando

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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