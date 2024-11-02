Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Location Undergoing Major Repairs

One of the most iconic locations from the Harry Potter film series is currently undergoing repairs—and no, it doesn’t involve magic!

Per Network Rail, a £3.4 million project to carry out huge repairs on the Glenfinnan viaduct is underway.

The infamous 123-year-old railway viaduct on the West Highland Line in Glenfinnan, Inverness-shire, Scotland, was made famous in the Harry Potter films, with the viaduct serving the Hogwarts Express; the train that transports students from Platform 9 ¾ at King’s Cross Station, London, to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The work, which is part of Network Rail’s ongoing maintenance programme and designed to help futureproof the viaduct against damage, is expected to take less than 12 months to complete. Per Network Rail, it “will see engineers assessing the condition and strength of the viaduct and making improvements beneath the track to keep the stone ballast in place.”

In an official statement, Laura Craig, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said, “The main works to the viaduct will be concrete repairs. We’ll also be doing some repairs to the pier that sits in the River Finnan. Years of planning have gone into this project. The work will not have a massive visual impact on the way the viaduct looks and that’s very deliberate, with it being grade A listed. We won’t be scaffolding the structure at all but in the coming weeks, you’ll start to see the rope access technicians on the viaduct as they begin work.”

Fortunately, there won’t be any disruption to rail services during the work on the viaduct, however, it’s unknown whether it will affect the iconic Jacobite Steam Train (the real-life Hogwarts Express), whose 2024 season has now ended.

“We cross the 21-arched Glenfinnan viaduct (a location made famous in the Harry Potter films) which overlooks Loch Shiel and the Jacobite monument,” the official website for the popular service states.

“The train may pause on the viaduct, time permitting, to allow you to take in the magnificent view. Subject to time permitting, we will stop at Glenfinnan station. Once stopped in Glenfinnan there will be time to stretch your legs and, if you wish, visit the West Highland Railway Museum located in the restored station building. The Jacobite may also stop at Arisaig by request to the guard.”

The Jacobite Steam Train/Glenfinnan viaduct excursion is just one of many Harry Potter experiences available to fans throughout the UK. Along with many other iconic filming locations, there’s also the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter, which features a re-creation of the Hogwarts Express along with Platform 9 ¾.

Meanwhile, a new Harry Potter reboot is underway. The TV series will recast everyone, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who portrayed the iconic Hogwarts trio Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger from 2001–2011.

The seven-season series will film in the UK during 2025–2026. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

Have you ever visited the Glenfinnan viaduct by The Jacobite Steam Train? Let us know in the comments down below!