Warner Bros. Officially Drops the Wizarding World

Recently, you might have noticed a major shift in the Wizarding World. Such a big shift, in fact, that we wonder if we’re even allowed to utter those two iconic words anymore — perhaps Warner Bros. will perform a memory-wiping charm on us.

Per The Rowling Library, the official website WizardingWorld.com has undergone a significant transformation, having now become HarryPotter.com. But this is more than just a change to the name and URL — the entire franchise now resides under Harry Potter.

While the names “Wizarding World” and “Harry Potter” have always been interchangeable when referring to the brand, this is still a curious move. Yet no reason has been given. In 2018, when the new Wizarding World logo was revealed, it made sense as the Fantastic Beasts film series was two films’ deep by that point.

But what’s the reason for this change? Does it have something to do with the upcoming HBO Harry Potter television series?

It’s unlikely — after all, the reboot, which will span seven seasons, each of them based on one of the books by JK Rowling, won’t be the new anchor of the franchise, as Warner Bros. recently confirmed that the eight films will “remain at the core of the franchise.”

At the footer of the former Wizarding World website, it reads, “Looking for ? HarryPotter.com is the official home of , Fantastic Beasts, and the , formerly known as .” Still, no reason is given.

So far, these changes have only been made to the literature on the website in question — it’s very unlikely places such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Studios theme park resorts will be rebranded (or de-branded?).

Nevertheless, a new Harry Potter era is underway. The new series will recast everyone, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who portrayed the iconic Hogwarts trio Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger from 2001–2011. A casting call is now open until October 31. For more information, visit Cast It Talent.

The Harry Potter television series will film in the UK during 2025–2026. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

Meanwhile, two new Harry Potter-themed attractions set to open at the upcoming Universal Epic Universe (The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and 1920s Paris/Place Cachée as seen in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

What do you think of the Wizarding World now being referred to simply as Harry Potter? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!