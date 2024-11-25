‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Settles Divorce After Domestic Violence Claims

In late August, police were called to the Napa Valley, California, home of Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and his wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia. After speaking to both parties, Chigvintsev was arrested and charged with corporal injury to a spouse, a felony.

The professional dancer was booked into the Napa County Jail shortly after 10 a.m. and was released later that day, after posting his $250,000 bail.

Following his arrest, Mr. Chigvintsev’s wife asked for privacy and largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, in the weeks that followed, things got pretty contentious between the two sides.

According to official records, the day Mr. Chigvintsev was arrested, he had actually called police earlier in the day, requesting medical assistance at his home. According to the dancer, he and his estranged wife were fighting, and she threw an object at him. He later called back, canceling the medical request, but the police were already on their way.

Less than two weeks after her husband’s arrest, Ms. Garcia officially filed for divorce from Mr. Chigvintsev. Days after she filed for divorce, the charges against Mr. Chigvintsev were dropped, but the Napa Valley District Attorney said that they had three years to file charges if more evidence came to light.

With the charges dropped and a divorce pending, things did not get better between the two. In early October, Mr. Chigvintsev and Ms. Garcia both filed for restraining orders. Both claimed that the other was the primary aggressor in their altercation, with Ms. Garcia claiming that Mr. Chigvintsev had become increasingly angry since being cut from Dancing with the Stars.

Mr. Chigvintsev, on the other hand, said that his soon-to-be ex-wife was stressed because of work and was unhappy with the marriage. She allegedly believed that Mr. Chigvintsev was not pulling his weight in the marriage. He said that he remained calm, while Ms. Garcia became increasingly angry and “completely lost it.”

Now, nearly three months after his arrest, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia are officially divorced.

According to a report from PEOPLE, the two sides have decided to settle the divorce before going to court and have agreed to drop the dual restraining orders.

A rep for Garcia confirms to PEOPLE the former couple have settled their divorce in a private mediation and will not be going to court. Details of the settlement are unclear but “both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively co-parent their son,” the rep said in a statement. “Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter,” the rep continued. “She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”

In her initial divorce filing, Ms. Garcia requested sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s four-year-old son, Matteo. She also requested that neither side receive spousal support.

In his response, Mr. Chigvintsev asked the courts for joint custody, and for Ms. Garcia to pay him spousal support and attorney’s fees.

The details of their divorce have not been disclosed.

Everyone deserves a relationship free from domestic violence. There is help available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those in need can call (800) 799-7233 or text “START” to 88788. There is also a chat available on the website.