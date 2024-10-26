Home » Featured

Woman Kicked out of Disney After Urinating in Public

Eva Miller
A lively scene unfolds in front of a well-lit, two-story brick building at dusk in a Disney theme park. The building features many windows and ornate detailing. People are walking and gathered around, with a character performer on the steps and several others interacting with guests.

Credit: Aubrey Odom on Unsplash

A shocking incident at Disneyland has resurfaced on social media, leaving fans stunned and reigniting discussions about inappropriate guest behavior at the park. According to an anonymous guest report, a woman was seen relieving herself in a paper cup at the tables near New Orleans Square before disposing of its contents in the nearby bushes.

This unexpected event left onlookers baffled, with one witness describing the surreal moment when they questioned if they were truly seeing what was unfolding. The witness recounted their initial confusion and disbelief as the event unfolded before it became clear that what they witnessed was indeed a breach of common decency and park rules.

Guests wearing ponchos under the rain at New Orleans Square in Disneyland Park
Credit: Ed Aguila, Inside the Magic

A Disruptive Act in a Family-Friendly Space

While bad Disney guest behavior is not entirely uncommon, rule breaks of this nature are certainly an unusual occurrence. One witness explained what happened in a post to Reddit, saying:

At the tables near New Orleans Square, I saw an adult woman pull down her pants and pee in a paper cup. I remember stopping and just being confused looking at her thinking: what is happening? Am I misunderstanding? Wait is she really doing this in public? And then she dumped the cup in the bushes.

I shared this story like a year ago or something and someone found a clip of her getting kicked out of the park by security.

Comment
byu/Human_Paint5451 from discussion
inDisneyland

After completing the act, the woman reportedly poured the contents of the cup into the bushes, further surprising those nearby. Disneyland, known for its strict standards for maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment, has zero tolerance for such actions, especially in its public spaces. It wasn’t long before park security intervened, ensuring that the woman was removed from the park.

Although the incident originally took place some time ago, a video clip recently surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath of the event with the woman being escorted out of the park by Disney security. The video quickly garnered attention, with viewers expressing both shock and disgust at the situation.

A spooky, Gothic-style haunted mansion illuminated at night with warm yellow lights. A horse-drawn hearse with no horse is in the foreground, with a dark, cloudy sky adding to the eerie atmosphere. Trees and greenery surround the mansion, enhancing the haunted mood.
Credit: Disney

Disneyland’s Stance on Guest Behavior

Disneyland prides itself on offering a family-friendly environment, and park security is trained to address inappropriate behavior swiftly and discreetly. In situations like these, security’s intervention ensures that other guests can continue to enjoy the park without disruption.

The park’s policy against behavior that disturbs the enjoyment and safety of others is well-documented, and violators can face immediate removal and potential bans from returning.

Incidents like this, though rare, highlight the need for all guests to consider the comfort and experience of others when visiting theme parks. Disneyland remains committed to preserving the magic and joy that have defined it for generations, ensuring that every visitor feels welcome and respected.

For many, the recent resurgence of this story serves as a reminder that proper behavior is crucial in shared public spaces. While Disney provides a magical escape from everyday life, it is ultimately up to each guest to ensure their actions align with the values of respect and consideration that the park aims to embody.

As Disneyland continues to welcome millions of guests each year, maintaining a clean and respectful environment remains a top priority so all can enjoy the wonder and delight that make the park so special.

