Florida Shutdown Aftermath: Flesh-Eating Bacteria Warning After Death Toll Rises

Rescue workers on a motorboat navigate through a flooded street lined with trees in Florida.

Credit: Florida Fish & Wildlife, Flickr

As Hurricane Milton bore down on Florida in early October, officials issued a dire warning to the state’s residents and visitors. The storm, initially a Category 5 before downgrading to Category 3 upon landfall, forced widespread evacuations and shutdowns, including major tourist destinations like Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

Damage and flooding caused by Hurricane Milton
Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife, Flickr

“The Florida Department of Health urges residents and visitors to avoid floodwaters and prevent exposure to Vibrio in anticipation of flooding and heavy rain caused by Hurricane Milton,” the department reported on October 8, 2024. This advisory was in response to the heightened risk of Vibrio infections, particularly Vibrio vulnificus, a deadly bacterium naturally present in warm, brackish water that can become life-threatening upon contact with open wounds.

Reports confirmed a growing threat of Vibrio vulnificus in the state. As U.S. News noted, “Florida had just six confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus before Hurricane Helene in late September, but that number surged to 24 by the end of the month.” The combined impact of two back-to-back hurricanes drove confirmed Vibrio cases up to 74 statewide, with 13 fatalities reported.

Satellite image captures Hurricane Milton swirling over the Gulf of Mexico, with dense cloud coverage and the eye of the storm near the coast.
Credit: National Hurricane Center

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes the seriousness of these infections, stating that “about 1 in 5” individuals die from Vibrio vulnificus infections each year. Vibrio bacteria thrive in warm, coastal waters and can cause severe illness when consumed or when they infect open wounds. The risk escalates following heavy rains and flooding, making brackish and saltwater areas particularly hazardous.

As Central Florida braced for the storm’s impact, residents and tourists were cautioned to avoid any contact with floodwaters, not just for safety from physical hazards but also due to the increased presence of harmful bacteria. Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort shuttered their gates, and guests were confined to their hotel rooms while high winds and rain battered the region.

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom after Hurricane Milton
Credit: Inside the Magic

Even as the waters receded, the dangers persisted. Health officials extended warnings to include the risk of West Nile Virus after a confirmed case in Orange County, reminding everyone to steer clear of mosquito breeding grounds in the wake of these storms.

How are you feeling about these growing health concerns in the wake of Florida’s recent hurricanes?

