SeaWorld Unveils New $50 Upcharge for Extra Roller Coaster Rides

SeaWorld’s roller coaster lineup has expanded massively in recent years – and the park has just unveiled a new upcharge to help customers make the most of these rides.

After the controversy of Blackfish (2013), the documentary that shed light on the impact of keeping killer whales in captivity, SeaWorld parks have drifted further and further away from their original marine life focus.

In an effort to boost dwindling attendance, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio have all debuted new thrilling rides in recent years. SeaWorld Orlando, which added three coasters in the past three years alone, has dubbed itself “The Coaster Capital of Orlando.”

Back in 2022, the Central Florida theme park unveiled Ice Breaker, a unique multi-directional launch coaster that features a heart-pounding reverse launch up Florida’s steepest beyond-vertical drop.

Another standout addition came in 2023 with the opening of Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, which introduced an innovative “stand-up” experience to SeaWorld’s coaster collection. Riders feel the rush of surfing as they’re positioned standing on their boards, with a dynamic seat that bounces and moves with the waves of the track.

Earlier this year, it also debuted Penguin Trek, a family launch coaster with dark ride elements similar to Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego. These joined the park’s already impressive coaster lineup, including Manta, Mako, the water coaster-boat ride hybrid Journey to Atlantis (which recently fell foul of Hurricane Milton), and its OG roller coaster, Kraken.

SeaWorld Unveils New Roller Coaster Upcharge

If you ever feel like you don’t have enough time to enjoy SeaWorld Orlando’s roller coaster lineup, a new upcharge was just unveiled to give you extra time in the park over the holidays.

Coasters After Dark: Christmas Edition is a new after-hours event that will take place on November 8, 9, and 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., plus November 22, December 6, and 13 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Guests with tickets to Coasters After Dark: Christmas Edition will be able to enter the park an hour earlier. Once the event begins, attendees can ride all seven of SeaWorld Orlando’s thrill rides in the dark, accompanied by the lights and decorations of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

Complimentary popcorn will be included with your ticket, available at Glacier Bar, High Seas Market, and Manta Market. Regular food will be available for purchase at select other locations across the park.

Like other ticketed after-hours theme park events in Orlando—such as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney After Hours at Walt Disney World Resort, and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort—the major perk here is shorter wait times for three hours. However, enjoying these short lines comes at a cost, with the event priced at $49.99 per person.

Would you pay $50 to ride SeaWorld’s roller coasters after hours?