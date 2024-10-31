Breakfast Returns to Fan-Favorite Animal Kingdom Restaurant!

On May 27, 2017, a brand-new land opened in Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Pandora: The World of Avatar brought James Cameron’s epic 2009 film to life in a way never seen before. There were floating mountains, a bioluminescent rainforest, a native drum circle, and more.

The opening of World of Avatar also introduced one of the most popular rides in Disney World, Avatar: Flight of Passage, where guests can ride on the back of a banshee. They could also journey through the rainforest and encounter a stunning Na’vi Shaman.

Related: Disney Announces Final Day of Operations at Animal Kingdom Before Demolition

Attractions were not the only highlights of Pandora. The quick-service spot Satu’li Canteen offers guests gorgeous and tasty meals that include braised beef, chili-garlic shrimp, cheeseburger pods, fried tofu, and more. The drink stand Pongu Pongu sells the wildly popular Night Blossom drink, to which adults 21 and over can add rum.

When Satu’li Canteen first opened, it served breakfast, lunch, and dinner. However, after just a few months, the restaurant discontinued its breakfast menu and only focused on lunch and dinner.

However, after nearly seven years, that has finally changed!

Related: Have You Tried These Four Restaurants at Disney World?

Beginning November 1, Satu’li Canteen will open at 8 a.m. for regular guests, who can enjoy a variety of breakfast offerings. Guests who take advantage of the early morning entry will be able to eat at Satu’li Canteen beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Here is what guests will be able to dine on for breakfast at Satu’li.

Slow-roasted Pork Shoulder Potato Hash – made with Chorizo Sausage and Charred Onion Sauce

Frittata and Beef – Vegetable-Goat Cheese Frittata with Wood-fired Beef tossed in Chimichurri

Cinnamon French Toast – with Blueberry Cream Cheese, Passion Fruit Anglaise, and Sausage

Tropical Pandoran Forest Fruits – with Fresh Yogurt, Muesli, and Honey

And then, there is the two options that are available for children 9 and under.

Cinnamon French Toast – with Blueberry Cream Cheese, Passion Fruit Anglaise, and Sausage with a choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small DASANI Bottled Water

Cereal with Milk – Served with a Cuties Mandarin with a choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small DASANI® Bottled Water

Related: Disneyland Doesn’t Need Avatar, It Needs Something New

The Pork Shoulder Potato Hash, Cinnamon French Toast, and Frittata and Beef are all returning items that were a part of the original breakfast menu. However, the Tropical Pandoran Forest Fruits is a new dish.

We do not know if this menu is permanent, or if Disney is simply testing the breakfast menu to see if it is something guests will be interested in the long term.

When it comes to breakfast at Animal Kingdom, there aren’t a ton of options. Guests can buy pastries and breakfast sandwiches at Creature Comforts.

Then, there is the Kusafiri Bakery and Coffee Shop, Tamu Tamu Refreshments, Isle of Java, Yak & Yeti Local Food Cafés, and Pongu Pongu. However, like Creature Comforts, they offer only pastries, cinnamon rolls, and egg sandwiches.

Are you excited to see breakfast return to Satu’li Canteen? What are you excited to try? Let us know in the comments!