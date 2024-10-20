ABC Star Reveals Devastating Cancer Battle

For more than twenty years, ABC fans have been tuning into Good Morning America to watch some of their favorite news anchors give them the top news stories of the day. One of those anchors was ABC weatherman Sam Champion. Champion became a part of the GMA team in 2004 and has gained more and more popularity over the years.

Champion left ABC News in 2016 when he was given his own weather program on The Weather Channel. However, he returned in 2019 when chief meteorologist Ginger Zee went on maternity leave. He stayed with ABC News after that and once more became a permanent fixture.

Sam Champion is known for his upbeat attitude and infectious smile. But recently, he had to share some truly upsetting news with viewers.

Mr. Champion recently appeared on air with a large mark on his face. He revealed that the mark was where doctors had to remove a large bit of skin cancer, called basal cell carcinoma. According to the weatherman, the cancer was “larger and deeper” than they originally thought.

“When I’m not bringing you the weather I love nothing more than being outside, but these days I wouldn’t think about going outside without sunscreen. It wasn’t always the case…” “I hope that one day no one has to go through surgery to get rid of skin cancer, but, right now, we have to keep our eye on our skin, our hands on our skin, be very vigilant and notice any unusual spots, and if those spots start to change, immediately get care…” “No matter how old you are — my first one was at 26 — no matter what your skin tone, your skin type, your skin color, they’re cutting skin cancer off of everybody. So, it’s everybody’s issue.”

This is not the first time the weatherman has publicly spoken about his skin cancer diagnosis. In 2010, he even underwent skin cancer removal surgery live on air.

Mr. Champion is not the only Good Morning America host to face a battle with cancer. Robin Roberts has encouraged female viewers to be consistent with their mammograms after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. In 2012, she also battled a bone marrow disease — myelodysplastic syndrome — and received a bone marrow transplant.

Constant Struggles at ABC News

Sam Champion’s recent skin cancer journey is just one more scoop of ice cream on the troubling sundae being built at the popular news studio.

Late last year, pictures of GMA 3: What You Need to Know hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were leaked and went viral. The photos showed the two sharing an intimate moment. The problem was that both hosts were married to different people at the time — Amy Robach to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. Holmes to Marilee Fiebig.

The anchors were suspended and then fired, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. After their firing, things went from bad to worse, and it was discovered that ABC President Kim Godwin had taken such a hands-off approach to leadership that the studio was a giant mess.

A few months after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired, Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano was also fired. Fans were shocked to learn that Marciano had been banned from the Good Morning America studios after a series of angry outbursts and fights with colleagues and producers. Marciano recently took a job with CBS News.

Just days later, Kim Godwin announced that she was stepping down as the President of ABC News. While Godwin claimed that it was her decision, many speculated that she was forced to resign or else be fired. ABC has sent in someone to observe how Godwin did her job, and the results were not good.

According to insiders, ABC has been in a free fall ever since. They reportedly regret firing Holmes and Robach and currently have no one lined up to replace Good Morning America’s beloved anchors, like Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, when they retire.

We wish Sam Champion the best and a full recovery. Please take your health seriously and see a doctor if anything seems off.