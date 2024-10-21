Frequent Ride Breakdowns Leave Disney Guests Questioning What They’re Paying For

Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye
A fantastical landscape featuring massive floating mountains covered in lush greenery, interconnected by thick vines and waterfalls. The scene is bathed in natural light under a partly cloudy sky, creating an ethereal and mystical atmosphere.

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World was surprisingly crowded on a random weekend in October. After an uneven attendance year, Disney World was finally crowded, but guests were met with some unexpected breakdowns at critical rides that ruined the experience for some.

Festive Halloween decorations at Disney World showcase a large Mickey Mouse pumpkin surrounded by autumn leaves. Colorful buildings line the street under a partly cloudy sky, with an American flag visible in the background, capturing the vibrant spirit of the season.
Credit: ITM

The constant breakdowns at various rides across the Walt Disney World Resort worsened the weekend crowds. Seven different rides in Magic Kingdom were not operating at one point on Saturday.

For guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the problem wasn’t rides breaking down; it was the absence of one of Disney’s most famous animatronics. Guests who paid for the Lightning Lane pass for Navi River Journey or waited hours for the rides were treated to the absence of the Navi Shaman animatronic.

Disney paid $23 million for the animatronic, but it is frequently being serviced. Rather than the animatronic, guests saw a screen with the Navi Shaman.

The screen was only supposed to last a few days at the Disney park, but by then, the crowds would have left the resort. Disney did not comment on the state of the Navi Shaman animatronic.

Animal Kingdom is losing a large portion of the park due to the construction of the Encanto-themed land, so there are fewer rides for guests to enjoy. This puts more pressure on the current rides to function properly for guests every time they ride them.

Guests took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the parks’ current state and the Disney Parks’ constant breakdowns. One guest said that the breakdowns made the parks “lame.”

Three people walk side by side, holding hands, in front of CommuniCore Hall. Two are wearing Disney-themed clothing with mouse ears, while one has a colorful shirt. The building has modern architecture with geometric patterns. Trees are visible in the background.
Credit: Disney

However, other guests griped that they were paying top dollar for a Disney experience and that it had lost something. Beyond the ride breakdowns, guests also pointed to parts of the new EPCOT Communicore Plaza that were held together by tape.

This highlights the larger issue that Disney Imagineering seems to have lost some focus on the rides that are currently in the parks. Guests are constantly pointing out the constant breakdowns and overlooked maintenance issues on the rides. With new projects on the way, guests are also concerned that this level of quality will continue in the new areas of the parks.

With guests spending so much money on their Disney World vacation, there is an expectation that everything will be perfect, and right now, that expectation is not being met.

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

