Another Iconic Toy Is Getting the Movie Treatment

Last summer, Warner Bros. released a new film about one of the most iconic toys of all time — Barbie. The movie starred Margot Robbie as the legendary doll who finds herself in the real world, struggling to find out what she was made for. Of course, it wouldn’t be Barbie without Ken, and he was perfectly played by Ryan Gosling.

Barbie was an absolute hit, grossing more than $1.4 billion. It was the most popular film of the summer and was part of the Barbenheimer blockbuster movement because it was released on the same day as the Cillian Murphy-led-Oppenheimer.

Hot on the heels of Barbie’s success, Mattel announced that there were multiple movies in development that were based on more toys that we grew up with and loved. As of right now, Mattel is making movies based on Polly Pocket, Hot Wheel, Bob the Builder, UNO, Matchbox Cars, Magic-8 Ball, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and more.

And now, the company is adding another toy to the movie roster list — the legendary View-Finder.

The View-Master was first introduced in 1939, just a few years after Kodak created Kodakchrome color film. Small color pictures were put onto a disk, and owners would look into the View-Finder, like they would a pair of binoculars, and see a picture. They would then press a lever, and a new picture would pop up on the screen.

For this new movie, Mattel will be working with Sony Pictures and Escape Artists, and the company is incredibly excited.

Per a report from TheWrap:

“View-Master has inspired generations to embark on boundless adventures, offering a treasure trove of storytelling possibilities for this film,” Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, said in a statement to The Wrap. “We’re thrilled to work with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Escape Artists’ Todd Black to bring this Mattel franchise to life. Their creative and filmmaking expertise sets the stage to introduce a modern take on this beloved toy to audiences everywhere.” “View-Master has long been a window to the wonders of the world, sparking imagination in kids and adults alike,” Todd Black, Producer for Escape Artists, added. “Teaming up with Robbie Brenner and Mattel Films gives us the chance to honor that legacy while creating an entirely new adventure for today’s audience. We can’t wait to bring this treasured toy’s sense of exploration to the big screen.”

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists are signed on to produce the new movie. Escape Artists is also working with Mattel to create a movie based on its Masters of the Universe toys and action figures.

At this time, no further details have been released. We do not know who will write the film, who will direct the film, or who will star in it. Inside the Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more.

What is your favorite childhood toy? Would you love to see your favorite toy made into a movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!