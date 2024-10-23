MCU’s 20th Anniversary: Marvel Announces Three New Phase Seven Movies for 2028

Despite navigating troubled waters through Phase Four and Phase Five, the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios has confirmed new movies for 2028. In what will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 20th anniversary, the superhero studio will release three new movies into the ever-growing franchise.

Take Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) out of the equation, and it’s clear the MCU has been through the wringer. Phase Four saw the evolution of the franchise with the addition of Disney+ shows–something that started strong with the genre-bending WandaVision but quickly became a turn-off for more casual MCU audiences due to the sheer volume of content coming to the platform.

As for Phase Five, the bright spark of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) was just enough to keep the franchise afloat following the box office disasters of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023); the latter became the worst-performing MCU movie to date.

In spite of the growing criticism towards Kevin Feige’s billion-dollar franchise, the MCU continues to develop. In fact, at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, multiple announcements put it back front and center. The Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo) have returned to helm Avengers: Doomsday (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars, coming in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Along with The Kang Dynasty replacement news, the Russos revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be back in the MCU, not as Tony Stark or even an Iron Man Variant, but as the famous Marvel Comics villain Victor Von Doom, AKA Doctor Doom.

Now, the studio has revealed that three movies will join the MCU in 2028, seemingly confirming the extension of Phase Seven.

Three New MCU Movies Announced for 2028

In an update that saw the ill-fated Blade removed from its November 2025 release slot, Marvel Studios will release three movies in 2028. According to Deadline, the slots for these Marvel movies will adhere to a familiar schedule, with films coming on February 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and November 10, 2028.

This replicates the 2023 schedule, which saw Marvel Studios release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels.

While these three movies will presumably be part of Phase Seven, they won’t necessarily be the first three. According to Disney’s schedule, 2027 has open slots set for Marvel Studios releases on July 23 and November 5, following Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

It would seem at a glance the movies slated for July and November will be under the Phase Seven banner and thus be the first ones outside of The Multiverse Saga. That said, as Marvel proved with Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), which acted as an epilogue of sorts to Phase Three, a Phase does not have to end with a climactic Avengers crossover event.

2026 will also feature two other Marvel movies in addition to Avengers: Doomsday (which releases May 1), with open release slots on February 13 and November 6–a third date, July 24, was recently removed, reflecting Disney CEO Bob Iger’s new edict to release a maximum of three MCU movies per year (and no more than two TV shows).

There’s no telling what movies will fill those 2028 slots or even the vacant slots in 2026 and 2027. There are options to pull from, though. First, with Mahershala Ali’s Blade removed from 2025, chances are the vampire flick could find a home in either of the three free November slots from 2026 through 2028.

There is Armor Wars to consider as well. The Don Cheadle-led Iron Man spinoff received disappointing news recently, which could see it scrapped altogether.

Other reports for future MCU movies include Doctor Strange 3, a solo Scarlet Witch film, Shang-Chi 2, a Ghost Rider movie, and the first official X-Men movie. One film that will likely be in a 2027 slot or maybe, at a push, in 2026 prior to Secret Wars will be Spider-Man 4.

While reports and rumors have been swirling for years since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) wrapped up the MCU’s Spidey trilogy, Peter Parker star Tom Holland just confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is a go at Marvel and Sony, with shooting commencing in 2025.

As Holland returns to the Spidey suit, 2025 will also host three new MCU movies. Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, with Thunderbolts* following–and closing out Phase Five–on May 2. The Fantastic Four: The First Steps will open Phase Six on July 25, 2025, and see Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach debut as Marvel’s First Family.

