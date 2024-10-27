Is Magic Kingdom Ending Frontierland? The Latest on Disney’s “Wild West” Land

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, one of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic attractions, is set to undergo a major refurbishment, as indicated by a newly filed permit from Walt Disney World.

This legendary coaster, known for its thrilling dips and turns through a cursed mining town, will close in January 2025 for a multi-year overhaul, with a projected reopening in March 2026. The permit, filed by Walt Disney World Facility Asset Management, suggests that the refurbishment will focus on infrastructure updates rather than significant thematic changes.

However, rumors persist that the ride will undergo a complete re-track, much like its Disneyland counterpart did in 2014.

The refurbishment of Big Thunder Mountain is certainly exciting for Disney fans, but it also raises questions about the future of Frontierland as a whole. For many, Big Thunder Mountain has been a staple of this themed area since it opened in 1980. As Disney continues to reimagine other attractions in the park, some wonder if Frontierland, in its traditional form, might be phasing out.

The Transformation of Frontierland

Frontierland is already undergoing significant changes with the introduction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opened in mid-2024. This attraction replaced the beloved Splash Mountain, reimagining it with characters and scenes from The Princess and the Frog (2009).

The ride offers a journey through the New Orleans bayou, complete with Tiana’s beloved songs and characters, bringing a fresh storyline to the log-flume experience.

While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been met with mixed reactions, it represents a significant thematic shift for Frontierland. This transformation indicates that Disney is open to rethinking the traditional “wild west” theme that has long defined this area of the park.

With Big Thunder Mountain scheduled to close for two years, it’s only natural to speculate whether Disney is moving towards a more comprehensive update of the entire land.

What’s Coming Next for Magic Kingdom?

On the horizon is another major addition to Frontierland that further fuels the idea that the area could be moving away from its traditional roots—Cars land. Disney has announced plans to introduce a Cars-themed section to Frontierland, bringing new attractions based on the hit Pixar franchise.

This new land will reportedly feature a thrilling rally race ride through mountainous terrain and a family-friendly attraction designed for younger guests.

These new developments align with Disney’s broader strategy of incorporating popular franchises (IPs) into its parks. However, for fans of Frontierland’s classic wild-west theme, these updates could signal the beginning of the end for the land’s original concept.

The Potential Phasing Out of Frontierland

With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure already transforming part of Frontierland and a Cars land in the works, some have speculated whether Disney might eventually phase out Frontierland altogether. The area has already seen the removal of Splash Mountain, and Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America are expected to close to make way for the new Cars-themed attractions.

Although no official word has been given on whether Frontierland will be entirely reimagined, these changes are significant. Disney has shown a willingness to evolve its parks in line with modern franchises and guest expectations, and Frontierland may not be immune to that trend.

The potential multi-year refurbishment of Big Thunder Mountain could be part of a broader plan to reimagine the land, blending classic elements with new experiences that “appeal to a wider audience.”

For now, fans of Big Thunder Mountain can rest assured that their favorite wild-west coaster will return. However, the ride’s lengthy closure, paired with the introduction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the planned Cars land, raises questions about the future of Frontierland.

Could Disney be gradually moving away from its traditional wild-west theme? While no definitive answer has been given, the signs point to a future where Frontierland may look very different than it does today.

As Disney continues to update its parks with new, franchise-based attractions, fans are left wondering what the future holds for this once-quintessential section of Magic Kingdom. Will it be a harmonious blend of old and new, or could it represent the phasing out of Frontierland as we know it? Only time will tell.

