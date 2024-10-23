‘Harry Potter’ Edited, Sections of Story Removed After New Cast Unveiled

Harry Potter fans, be warned – one project has just announced a major overhaul.

It’s been 17 years since the last Harry Potter book was released, but it’s safe to say that the wizarding world content isn’t slowing down any time soon. Not only have we had eight Harry Potter movies, but we’ve had a cinematic spinoff series (which admittedly seems to be dead in the water), and multiple Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands at Universal theme parks across the globe.

What started with Universal Orlando Resort has expanded to Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Beijing, all of which boast a recreation of Hogwarts Castle and the wizarding village of Hogsmeade. Orlando also features Diagon Alley, Gringotts Bank, and, soon, the Ministry of Magic.

Soon, we’re also getting a brand-new audiobook reboot of the series via Audible, as well as a TV reboot for HBO. Gone are Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the rest of the OG cast, with new youngsters set to step into the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in the coming months ahead of the show’s debut in 2026.

Until that day comes, one way to get your Harry Potter fix is through “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” Written by Jack Thorne and based on a story developed by Thorne, J.K. Rowling, and John Tiffany, this stage play is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and explores the challenges of fatherhood, time travel, and the lingering impact of dark magic.

The play debuted on London’s West End in 2016, earning praise for its innovative staging and emotional depth. However, it’s undergone plenty of changes since then. While in London it still runs across two parts, with a total runtime of 5 hours and 15 minutes (including the intermission), it was cut down to 3 hours and 30 minutes in New York when it reopened after COVID-19 in 2021.

Earlier this year, the touring version of the play – which primarily focuses on Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy, the sons of former rivals Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy – was slashed to just 2 hours and 50 minutes. Now, New York’s Broadway version will be reduced to match from November 12, 2024.

As per a statement shared via Playbill from producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, the play was shortened by its original team, including John Tiffany and Jack Thorne. Despite several elements being removed from the story to clear those 40 minutes, it will apparently include “all the magical storytelling, emotion, and spectacle currently seen on stage at the Lyric.”

This follows an announcement of new cast members also set to join the production on November 12, including Matthew James Thomas as Harry Potter, Sarah Killough as Ginny Potter, Alex Serino as Albus Potter, Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger, Ayanna Nicole Thomas as Rose Granger-Weasley, and Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has proven popular in terms of ticket sales but relatively divisive with fans since its debut. While there’s been near-unanimous praise for its special effects, some have argued that the likes of Harry and Hermione are extremely out-of-character in the play. No spoilers here, but one major plot point has also been compared to fan fiction (and not in a good way).

As Movie Web put it, “Instead of feeling like a brand-new story, or an addition to the already existing wizarding world, ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ almost comes across more as an excuse to revisit Harry’s years at Hogwarts.”

Despite the divisive response, there have been rumors that Warner Bros. wants – or, at least, wanted – to adapt the play for the big screen. With the OG cast nearing the same age as their characters in the play, this isn’t the wildest idea in the world.

However, considering the fact that Radcliffe, Watson, Grint, and more have all denounced Rowling’s vocal criticisms of the LGBTQ+ community in recent years (for which Rowling herself has declared she will not forgive them), we personally think the odds are slim.

Have you ever seen “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”?