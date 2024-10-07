Following ‘Fantastic Four’ Announcement, Disney Reportedly Working on Silver Surfer Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Avengers are preparing to take on major challenges as the franchise dives into the Multiverse Saga, which spans Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six. This narrative, led by Marvel President Kevin Feige, will reach its head in upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday, formerly titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As the original, fractured Avengers team takes a step back during the Multiverse Saga, the MCU will introduce new superhero teams from the Marvel comic book universe created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, including the long-awaited Fantastic Four and X-Men, finally giving these iconic Marvel characters their time in the spotlight.

From San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Hall H to D23 Expo, a recent cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) has 20th Century Fox’s (now 20th Century Studios) Fantastic Four on many fans’ minds.

The Fantastic Four is a team of Marvel heroes from the Marvel Comics universe, playing a key role in many central storylines. The team is led by the brilliant Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards, alongside mother-figure Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, fiery and impulsive Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and strong but gentle The Thing/Ben Grimm.

These characters have been main figures in Marvel Comics for years, standing beside other major heroes like the X-Men and Spider-Man. On the silver screen, the Fantastic Four franchise debuted even before iconic MCU characters like Iron Man/Tony Stark and Captain America/Steve Rogers, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, respectively.

The MCU Sees Silver Surfer Return

John Krasinski appeared as a Multiversal variant of Reed Richards as part of an “Illuminati” group in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). In the 2005 Fantastic Four film, Ioan Gruffudd is known for playing Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba was Invisible Woman, Chris Evans portrayed Human Torch, and Michael Chiklis took on the role of The Thing.

Now, Disney has set a precedent for using the same actors with different characters, like how Chris Evans reprised his role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, plus Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. set to take on Doctor Doom/Victor von Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars — anything’s game.

Currently, the plan is for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to see Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, AKA the Smartest Man Alive, join the fray, alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss Bachrach as Ben Grimm in a 19060s period film facing off against Ralph Ineson’s Galactus.

Despite Galactus being the big bag alongside Doctor Doom, another iconic Fantastic Four villain, the Silver Surfer, is now apparently heading the MCU’s way. The Herald of Galactus, the Silver Surfer was last seen on screen in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

According to insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK), the MCU will see its Silver Surfer project come to fruition under Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman:

A ‘Silver Surfer’ project with Matt Shakman producing is in active development at Marvel Studios.

With this new phase of the MCU attempting to bring fans back following complaints of “superhero fatigue” and “quality movie fatigue”, perhaps this new crop of heroes and villains will help to turn things around for The Walt Disney Company’s once-unfailing golden goose.

