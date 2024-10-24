Dollywood Has Big Plans for Its 40th Anniversary Celebration

In 1986, country music legend Dolly Parton stood in a parking lot, hoping it would soon fill up. She had just taken a significant risk by opening her Dollywood theme park in the Great Smoky Mountains in Eastern Tennessee.

Parton waited in that parking lot on Dollywood’s opening day and stayed as it filled with cars. And now, 40 years later, Patron is planning a bash to celebrate her theme park’s anniversary.

Parton said:

I can’t believe that we’ve been making memories for folks here at my Dollywood for 40 years. That’s a lot of laughter, hugs and smiles, and I’m glad that we’ve been able to be part of it for so many years. But look at how far we’ve come since then — and we’re just getting started!

To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Dollywood Parks, there are several special events scheduled for 2025. Among the events are:

A new opening ceremony will occur at the beginning of each operating day in 2025.

A 40th anniversary show highlighting moments from guest-favorite shows throughout the park’s history debuts Memorial Day weekend and runs through the end of the summer.

A new drone and fireworks show will honor the 40th anniversary during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration.

The Imagination Playhouse featuring a rotation of plays based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library will become a permanent fixture at the theme park, running from March through the end of September. Character meet-and-greets will be available during the summer festival.

“Heartsong: The Movie” will be remastered and moved to Dreamsong Theater as part of The Dolly Parton Experience in celebration of the 40th anniversary. It will run in conjunction with “Heidi Parton’s Kin & Friends.”

The Country Fair area of the park will receive a “bright refresh” during the 2025 season.

Country Fair will transform into “Candy Corn Country” during the Harvest Festival with a “corny” theme and decorations.

“Peppermint Valley,” a favorite from the past featuring bright red and white lights, will return in Country Fair during the 2025 Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration.

Parton said that she originally opened Dollywood to “bring families together.” The park has since become one of America’s most popular theme parks, and Dolly Parton has become an American icon.

Since its opening, Dollywood has evolved into a full-service resort, which includes hotels, a water park, shows, entertainment, and museums.

When the park opened, Parton was already a star, known for her music and acting. However, in the last 40 years, she has become an American treasure and one of Tennessee’s best-known philanthropists.

In her lifetime, the country music legend has given away millions of dollars to help poor students in her home county, Sevier County, Tennessee, and millions of books through the Dollywood Foundation. Through her foundation, she helped lower the dropout rate from 35 percent to six, a fantastic accomplishment for anyone.

Dolly Parton has also raised millions after wildfires and floods devastated East Tennessee. She even set up a bald eagle sanctuary near Dollywood to help the endangered symbol of America.

Most recently, Parton donated $1 million of her own money to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina.

Dollywood’s season passes can be purchased here and are much more affordable than most theme parks in America. The season pass will allow you to experience the 40th Anniversary of Dollywood all year long.

Here’s to another great 40 years from American treasure Dolly Parton.