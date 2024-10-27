Woman Violently Attacked at Disneyland, Blamed for Being a Childless Adult

A Disneyland Resort guest was recently injured when a child violently assaulted her, seemingly at random. The theme park guest’s romantic partner shared her horrifying experience on social media after the boy’s parents refused to apologize for his actions earnestly.

The incident follows countless reports of guest conflict at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. In July, security cast members removed a family from Disneyland Park after a father reportedly shoved Disney cast members and dragged his children in front of a moving parade.

A few months ago, Redditor u/DarkKnightCometh visited Disney California Adventure Park with their girlfriend, who has a “history of back issues.” The pair were in a restaurant at the Southern California Disney Park when another family’s five-year-old son approached and punched her in the back “full force.”

The couple understood that he was “a little kid” but expected some kind of apology or consequences from his parents. Instead, the boy’s mother seemed apathetic.

“After a half ass apology from the mom, they sit at the table behind us and the dad, who wasnt there when it happened, returns with their food,” the Disney Park guest recalled. “We didn’t say a single word to them.”

The boy’s father was angry, blaming the childless couple for visiting Disneyland Resort.

“Then the dad, who must’ve been informed of what happened and saw my GF visibily upset, walks by us and mutters something to the effect of ‘What are fucking 30 year olds doing at Disneyland,'” the social media user continued. “Like bro sorry you can’t control your psycho kid, that’s not our fault.”

It’s unclear if the guests involved security or other Disneyland Resort cast members in this incident.

If you have an issue with another Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort guest, notify the nearest Disney cast member. When possible, avoid conflict and leave de-escalation up to trained security cast members.

Have you ever encountered conflict with another Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort guest? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.