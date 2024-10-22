Disney World Guests at Risk From Multiple Diseases: Urgent Mosquito Eradication Effort Launched

In response to increasing concerns over mosquito-borne illnesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Orange County officials will launch a widespread aerial mosquito control operation, targeting seven communities, including Walt Disney World Resort.

Orange County To Begin Eliminating Mosquito Threat: Disney World Guests Alerted

The operation is set to begin Wednesday and will include the areas of Alafaya, Apopka, Bithlo, Doctor Phillips, Fort Christmas, Lake Nona, and Wedgefield, according to a statement from the Orange County Mosquito Control division.

With Hurricane Milton leaving substantial standing water across parts of the county, conditions have become favorable for the rapid breeding of mosquitoes. County officials fear the situation could lead to a surge in diseases carried by mosquitoes, such as West Nile Virus and dengue fever.

To mitigate this risk, helicopters and airplanes will spray insecticides over these communities, focusing on killing both adult mosquitoes and their larvae.

The spraying will commence around sunset and continue into the evening hours, said Steve Harrison, division manager for Orange County Mosquito Control. “This method of aerial spraying is commonly used across Florida, particularly in coastal counties, to reduce the population of mosquitoes that transmit diseases and to protect public health,” Harrison stated in a press release.

The spraying is designed to have a minimal impact on other insects and the environment while targeting the mosquitoes responsible for spreading dangerous viruses.

Why the Need To Spray for Mosquitoes throughout Orange County, Florida?

The decision to spray these specific areas follows the detection of West Nile Virus in Orange County, discovered through the county’s Sentinel Chicken program. This program uses chickens to monitor the presence of mosquito-borne diseases and has become a key tool in identifying areas where intervention is needed.

The elevated concern stems from the large amounts of standing water left by Hurricane Milton, which serves as prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Without proper management, officials warn that the mosquito population could escalate, leading to potential health risks for residents. West Nile Virus, while not new to Florida, is a serious concern for public health officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people who contract the virus will show no symptoms, but for those who do, symptoms can include headache, muscle weakness, and other flu-like signs that typically appear between two to 14 days after exposure.

In some cases, more severe complications, such as neurological symptoms, can develop, although these cases are rare, affecting only about 1% of individuals who contract the virus. Additionally, officials are on high alert for cases of dengue fever.

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health, released on October 12, revealed that 642 cases of dengue fever had been reported statewide in 2024. Of those, 38 cases were from Orange County alone.

The Rise in Cases Should Not Cause Panic but Should Be a Stern Warning

Two of these cases, which were locally transmitted, were reported from the Lockhart-Rosemont area, causing public health officials to heighten their monitoring efforts.

Dengue fever, which can cause symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint pain, and rashes, is a growing concern in Florida, particularly as the state sees increasing numbers of both locally acquired and travel-related cases. Another mosquito-borne illness on the rise is the Oropuche virus, which has been primarily associated with travel outside the United States.

According to state data, 86 cases of the Oropuche virus have been reported in Florida this year, with three cases documented in Orange County. This virus can lead to symptoms like fever, headache, and joint pain and has drawn additional attention as residents return from travel to regions where the disease is more prevalent.

To combat the spread of all these diseases, Orange County’s mosquito control operation will focus on the seven identified communities most at risk.

The aerial spraying will serve as a key measure to reduce mosquito populations and prevent further disease transmission. “Our goal is to protect public health by minimizing the number of mosquitoes that could potentially carry and spread these illnesses,” Harrison explained.

“The insecticide we use is designed to be highly effective against mosquitoes while reducing the impact on other insects and the environment.”

WDW Is Within Proximity of Spray Areas, Prompting Alerts and Warnings

Residents in the affected areas may observe low-flying helicopters and airplanes conducting the spraying during the early evening hours. The county is encouraging residents to report any mosquito-related concerns by calling the Orange County 311 hotline, where mosquito control issues within their communities can be addressed.

For Walt Disney World Resort, located in nearby Bay Lake, the county’s mosquito control measures are of particular importance.

The resort, which attracts millions of visitors from around the world, has long been proactive in its mosquito management efforts. Disney World employs a variety of advanced techniques, including insect-repelling technology, biological control methods, and careful environmental management to reduce mosquito populations on its property.

However, with Hurricane Milton’s heavy rainfall leaving standing water in areas beyond the resort, the county’s broader aerial spraying efforts will provide an added layer of protection for guests visiting the region.

Given the close proximity of several of the sprayed areas to Walt Disney World, the county’s mosquito control efforts are expected to help maintain a safer environment for guests.

Visitors are encouraged to stay informed about the spraying schedule and to take basic precautions such as applying insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants, particularly during dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are most active.

As Central Florida continues its recovery from Hurricane Milton, Orange County is taking proactive measures to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses from spreading further.

Conclusion: Disney World Guests Just Need To Be Careful

By working to reduce the mosquito population through aerial spraying, county officials aim to safeguard both residents and visitors alike, including those visiting Walt Disney World, from the health risks posed by mosquitoes in the region.

The ongoing efforts by the county highlight the importance of maintaining a safe environment in the wake of natural disasters like hurricanes, where the aftereffects can lead to secondary health threats.

With these operations in place, public health officials hope to prevent the spread of dangerous diseases while ensuring that life in Central Florida, including the tourism-heavy areas surrounding Walt Disney World, can return to normal as quickly and safely as possible.

Each Disney World park has a plan to ensure that guests are safe from any and all mosquitoes. Over at Disney Springs, you may find some pesky little insects, but you can relax without worrying too much.

Each Disney World park has a plan to ensure that guests are safe from any and all mosquitoes. Over at Disney Springs, you may find some pesky little insects, but you can relax without worrying too much.

The Disney parks, including Magic Kingdom Park and Animal Kingdom, are secured with precautions to avoid these airborne illnesses.