Disney World Attraction Closed Permanently: Here’s Its Most Likely Replacements

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was Disney’s ambitious attempt to blend immersive storytelling with luxury hospitality. Launched in March 2022 at Walt Disney World, it promised a two-night interactive journey aboard the “Halcyon,” a starcruiser set in the Star Wars universe.

Guests were encouraged to participate in a narrative adventure, interacting with characters, joining missions, and playing roles in the fight between the Resistance and the First Order. The experience was highly unique, offering themed dining, entertainment, and even an excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

However, the experience came with a high price tag—around $6,000 for a family of four—which made it inaccessible to many fans. Despite its immersive nature and strong guest satisfaction from those who could afford it, the hotel struggled to maintain enough bookings.

In 2023, Disney announced the closure of the Galactic Starcruiser, just 15 months after its launch. The closure left a large, intricately themed space vacant, giving Disney an opportunity to repurpose it. Here are five potential ideas for what Disney could do with the former Starcruiser location:

1. Luxury Star Wars Hotel Without the Storyline

One of the biggest challenges the Galactic Starcruiser faced was the mandatory immersive storyline, which limited its appeal to casual fans or families who wanted a more relaxed vacation.

A simple but effective solution would be to convert the location into a luxury Star Wars-themed hotel, removing the storyline but keeping the themed environment. Guests could enjoy Star Wars-inspired rooms and dining without the pressure to participate in a continuous role-playing adventure.

This change would allow Disney to offer a more accessible experience at a lower price point, opening it up to a wider audience while maintaining the Star Wars atmosphere that fans love.

2. Exclusive Star Wars-Themed Dinner Theater

Another idea is to transform the space into an exclusive Star Wars-themed dinner theater. Given the immersive set design and infrastructure already in place, Disney could use the hotel’s dining area to create an interactive dining experience. Guests could enjoy meals inspired by the galaxy far, far away while watching a live-action performance featuring characters from the Star Wars saga.

The show could include lightsaber battles, dramatic encounters, and moments from iconic Star Wars storylines. This would allow Disney to capitalize on the immersive aspect of the original concept but offer it in a shorter, more affordable format that doesn’t require an overnight stay.

3. Immersive Marvel Experience

Disney could also repurpose the space by giving it a new theme entirely, creating an immersive experience based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With Marvel’s immense popularity, a two-night adventure involving superheroes that Disney has the rights to, assuming they couldn’t buy them from Universal.

Guests could take on roles similar to those in the Galactic Starcruiser experience, working alongside their favorite heroes to thwart a villain’s plan. This concept would give Disney another chance to deliver a franchise-driven immersive experience, but with a broader appeal given Marvel’s current dominance in popular culture.

4. Event and Conference Center

Disney could shift gears entirely and convert the Starcruiser into a high-end event and conference center. With its boutique size and exclusive design, the location would be perfect for hosting Disney fan conventions, corporate retreats, or even themed weddings.

The Star Wars aesthetic could remain, offering a unique backdrop for special events while providing customizable experiences for guests. This would also allow Disney to keep the space flexible, renting it out for different types of events throughout the year and maximizing its potential for revenue without the operational challenges of a fully immersive hotel.

5. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Expansion

Lastly, Disney could incorporate the Galactic Starcruiser into an expansion of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Hollywood Studios. Rather than operating as a separate, standalone experience, the space could be used to enhance the existing Star Wars-themed land with additional attractions, shops, or interactive shows.

Guests could still experience immersive Star Wars elements, but without the commitment of a two-night stay. This would integrate the Starcruiser’s unique design and infrastructure into the overall theme park experience, giving visitors more opportunities to explore the Star Wars universe in a flexible, day-visit format.

Although the Galactic Starcruiser did not achieve long-term success, Disney’s efforts to innovate in hospitality and immersive entertainment have not gone unnoticed.

With the location now vacant, the possibilities for its future are vast. Whether Disney chooses to rework the space into a more traditional hotel, a themed event center, or a new franchise experience, fans will be eager to see how the company reimagines this ambitious project.