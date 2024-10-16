Disney Suspends Operations at 29 Locations Through 2025

There will be a total of 29 closures at one of Disney’s most popular theme park resorts over the next few months.

Disney parks are renowned for their enchanting experiences, but even the happiest place on earth isn’t immune to occasional closures. Whether it’s rides, restaurants, hotels, pools, or other amenities, various factors can lead to interruptions that may affect guests’ experiences. Understanding the reasons behind these closures and their specific details can help visitors better navigate their magical getaway.

Especially after the recent multi-day closure that we saw at Walt Disney World Resort due to Hurricane Milton, it is clear that these closures can truly come at any time.

Ride Closures: Safety First

Ride closures are perhaps the most noticeable disruptions for guests. While these interruptions can be disappointing, they are often necessary for safety and maintenance reasons.

Disney conducts regular inspections and maintenance on attractions to ensure they remain safe and enjoyable for all guests. For example, rides like Space Mountain or Pirates of the Caribbean might close temporarily for routine checks or refurbishments.

Seasonal closures can also occur; certain attractions may shut down during off-peak times for upgrades or enhancements. Guests can stay informed about ride statuses through the official Disney app or website, which provides real-time updates on wait times and closures.

Restaurant Interruptions: Dining Disruptions

Dining is a significant part of the Disney experience, but restaurants may also face temporary closures. This can happen for several reasons, including routine maintenance, staffing shortages, or even renovations to improve guest experiences. For instance, a beloved eatery like Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom may close for refurbishments to refresh its menu or update its interior.

When restaurants close, it can impact guests’ dining plans, especially for those who have made reservations. Disney encourages guests to explore alternative dining options within the park, and guests can often find similar cuisines or themed experiences nearby. Staying flexible and checking the app for dining availability can help mitigate disappointment.

Hotel Closures: Seasonal Adjustments

Disney’s hotels are an integral part of the park experience, offering guests convenient access to the parks and a themed atmosphere. However, these accommodations may close for various reasons.

Seasonal adjustments often mean certain hotels are shut down during less busy times to allow for maintenance or refurbishing. For example, a resort like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort may close specific buildings or sections while undergoing enhancements, impacting guests’ bookings.

Disney provides advance notice for hotel closures, allowing guests to make alternative arrangements. Additionally, they often offer special deals or incentives for staying at nearby hotels during these times to ensure visitors still have options.

Pool and Recreational Facility Closures: Maintenance and Weather

Pools and recreational facilities are key attractions for many guests, especially during Florida’s warm climate. However, these amenities may occasionally close for maintenance, safety concerns, or inclement weather. Routine cleanings or repairs might necessitate temporary pool closures, while severe weather can lead to closures for safety reasons.

For example, if lightning is detected in the area, outdoor pools will close until it’s safe to reopen. While this can be frustrating, it’s essential for guest safety, and Disney provides signage and updates to inform visitors about the status of pool operations.

Keeping Guests Informed

Disney parks strive to keep guests informed about closures and interruptions. The My Disney Experience app is an invaluable tool that provides up-to-date information on ride statuses, dining availability, and other amenities. Additionally, park maps and signage throughout the resort help direct guests to alternative attractions and facilities.

While closures can be inconvenient, understanding that they are often necessary for safety, maintenance, and improvements can help guests remain patient and flexible. By planning ahead and staying informed, visitors can still enjoy a magical experience at Disney parks, making memories that last a lifetime despite any hiccups along the way.

Disneyland Paris Closures

Disneyland Paris is a magical destination, but it’s important for visitors to be aware of upcoming closures that may affect their experience. From attractions and restaurants to shows and hotel pools, several key areas will be temporarily unavailable in the coming months. Below is a detailed look at what to expect and when these closures will take place.

Attraction Closures

Several beloved attractions will see temporary closures throughout 2024 and 2025. Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains® will be closed from November 4 to November 16, 2024, as the park prepares for seasonal adjustments. Similarly, Phantom Manor will undergo maintenance from November 18 to November 30, 2024.

The Princess Pavilion, a favorite for character interactions, will be closed during the same timeframe, reopening on November 23, 2024.

Looking ahead to early 2025, Flying Carpets Over Agrabah will close from January 8 to November 6, 2024, while Big Thunder Mountain and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing will close starting January 6, 2025, with no specified reopening dates yet available.

Additionally, various attractions such as It’s A Small World will close for refurbishment starting January 20, 2025, with an unspecified date for reopening.

Shows Closures

The park’s entertainment lineup will also see some changes. Disney Stars on Parade will not take place from November 9, 2024, until January 7, 2025, while Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland will be on hiatus starting September 30, 2024, and is expected to return in Spring 2025.

Meanwhile, The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands will be unavailable from September 8 to November 2, 2024. Other shows, like Mickey and the Magician, will be closed from January 6 to April 21, 2025, as part of a broader performance schedule.

Dining Option Closures

Dining at Disneyland Paris is an experience in itself, but some popular restaurants will be temporarily closed. Restaurant and Backstage (located in Studio 1) will close from April 25, 2024, until Spring 2025 as part of ongoing renovations.

Additionally, the Sports Bar in Disney Village will be closed starting December 1, 2024, with no reopening date currently specified. The New York Style Sandwiches venue will also close on the same date and remains unavailable indefinitely.

Disneyland Paris also just confirmed multiple dining price hikes, you can learn more on that here.

Hotel Pool Closures

Guests looking to enjoy a refreshing swim will need to plan accordingly, as several hotel pools will undergo seasonal closures. At Disney Davy Crockett Ranch, the pool will be closed from November 18 to November 30, 2024. The iconic Disneyland Hotel pool will close from January 6 to January 18, 2025, followed by the Disney Sequoia Lodge pool, which will be closed from March 3 to March 15, 2025.

Finally, the Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel pool will be out of service from March 17 to March 29, 2025, while Disney Newport Bay Club’s pool will be closed from September 29 to October 11, 2025.

Other Disney Closures

While Disneyland Paris certainly has quite a few closures, with 29 of them lined up over the next few months, big news just came from Disney World Resort when it comes to closures.

The last day for several attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including TriceraTop Spin, Fossil Fun Games, and Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, is set for January 12, 2025.

Following this closure, construction walls for the Tropical Americas project will go up on January 13. However, other beloved experiences such as DINOSAUR, the Boneyard, Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, and Trilo-Bites will remain open for the time being, allowing guests to continue enjoying these offerings during the transition.

Following Disney’s announcement of major changes to the Magic Kingdom during the D23 Expo, it became evident that significant renovations were on the horizon for the park. However, few anticipated the extent of these changes to Walt Disney World’s flagship attraction.

Disney has already revealed that Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will close to pave the way for the new Cars Land. Yet, an unexpected update emerged today. According to Disney insider Scott Gustin, the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will shut down on January 6 and will remain closed throughout 2025, reopening in 2026 with “new enhancements.”

While Disney has not elaborated on what these “new enhancements” will entail, fans are speculating that they may be related to the upcoming Cars Land or the newly announced Villains Land introduced at the D23 Expo.

What do you think of these upcoming closures? Are there too many to be listed?