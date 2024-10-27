City of Orlando Issues Tourist Warning: Stay Away If You Can’t Handle Crowds

As the holiday season approaches, travelers heading to Orlando are in for a busy and exciting time. Orlando International Airport (MCO) is preparing to welcome a wave of tourists with the addition of over 25 new flight routes in the coming months. These new connections are set to increase visitor numbers at Disney World, which is already known for its high attendance during the festive period.

For those planning a trip, this surge in flights serves as both a great opportunity and a warning about the potential for crowded parks.

New Flight Routes to Orlando: A Comprehensive List

According to the Orlando Business Journal, several airlines are ramping up their service to Orlando, bringing travelers from across North America and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of the new routes coming to MCO:

November

Air Transat : Service to Quebec City, Quebec (November 1st – April 25th)

: Service to Quebec City, Quebec (November 1st – April 25th) Spirit Airlines : Cleveland Milwaukee Salt Lake City St. Louis Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Louisville, Kentucky Richmond, Virginia (All starting November 9th)

: Bahamasair : Freeport, Bahamas (November 18th – January 2nd)

: Freeport, Bahamas (November 18th – January 2nd) Frontier Airlines : Cancun, Mexico (November 21st) Seasonal service to LaGuardia, New York (November 5th) Columbus, Ohio and Milwaukee (November 22nd)

: Silver Airways : Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (November 23rd – January 4th)

: Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (November 23rd – January 4th) Southwest Airlines : Chicago O’Hare (November 9th – January 5th) Seasonal service from Sacramento and Salt Lake City (November 23rd – November 30th)

:

December

Air Transat : Halifax, Nova Scotia (December 17th – May 11th)

: Halifax, Nova Scotia (December 17th – May 11th) Spirit Airlines : Cartagena, Colombia (December 5th) Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (December 19th – January 7th)

: Latam Airlines : Santiago, Chile (December 5th – March 27th)

: Santiago, Chile (December 5th – March 27th) WestJet : Regina, Saskatchewan (December 6th – April 25th) Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (December 13th – April 25th)

: Frontier Airlines : Omaha, Nebraska (December 3rd) Norfolk, Virginia (December 4th) William P. Hobby Airport, Houston and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (December 6th) Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (December 13th) Des Moines, Iowa (December 18th) Seasonal service to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (December 21st – January 7th)

: Sun Country Airlines : Milwaukee (December 12th – January 15th)

: Milwaukee (December 12th – January 15th) Southwest Airlines : Seasonal service to Sacramento and Salt Lake City (December 21st – January 4th)

: Seasonal service to Sacramento and Salt Lake City (December 21st – January 4th) Avianca : Medellin, Colombia (December 2nd – January 31st) San Salvador, El Salvador (December 1st – January 31st)

:

January

Delta Air Lines : Seasonal service to Las Vegas (January 5th – 10th)

: Seasonal service to Las Vegas (January 5th – 10th) Silver Airways : Service to Fort Lauderdale (January 6th – March 6th)

: Service to Fort Lauderdale (January 6th – March 6th) Southwest Airlines: Service to Detroit (January 11th)

February

Frontier Airlines : Service to Phoenix (February 13th)

: Service to Phoenix (February 13th) Southwest Airlines : Sacramento and Tulsa, Oklahoma (February 15th) Seasonal service to Salt Lake City, Boston, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Portland, Maine (February 15th)

:

March

Southwest Airlines : Seasonal service to Long Beach, California (March 8th – April 5th)

: Seasonal service to Long Beach, California (March 8th – April 5th) Silver Airways: Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (March 8th)

April

Southwest Airlines : Chicago O’Hare (April 8th) Seasonal service to Portland, Maine (April 12th – 26th)

: Virgin Atlantic: Edinburgh, Scotland (April 2nd)

June & July

Latam Airlines : Santiago, Chile (June 1st)

: Santiago, Chile (June 1st) Avianca : San Salvador, El Salvador (July 7th) Medellin, Colombia (July 9th)

:

Holiday Season Crowds: Expect a Busy Park

With these additional routes set to commence, Disney World can anticipate an influx of visitors during the holiday season. Historically, the parks draw more than 58 million guests each year, with peak attendance occurring during the holidays, school breaks, and summer months.

This increase in flight availability means that families from across the globe will have more convenient options for reaching Orlando, further amplifying the crowds.

The holiday months, particularly late December, are known for their vibrant decorations, special events, and themed attractions. However, with this excitement comes the reality of long wait times and packed parks. Tourists should be prepared for the hustle and bustle, as this time of year often results in extended queues for popular attractions and dining establishments.

Timing Your Visit: Tips for Navigating Crowds

For those hoping to enjoy the magic of Disney World without the overwhelming crowds, timing is key. Here are some insights into the best and worst times to visit:

Best Times to Visit:

Mid-January to Mid-February : Post-holiday season, crowds significantly drop, making it an excellent time for a quieter experience.

: Post-holiday season, crowds significantly drop, making it an excellent time for a quieter experience. Late April to Mid-May : Before schools break for summer vacation, attendance levels tend to be more manageable.

: Before schools break for summer vacation, attendance levels tend to be more manageable. September to Mid-November: After schools return to session, visitor numbers typically decline.

Worst Times to Visit:

Christmas and New Year’s Weeks : This period sees the highest attendance levels, often reaching capacity limits.

: This period sees the highest attendance levels, often reaching capacity limits. Spring Break (March-April): Families flock to Disney during this time, resulting in crowded parks.

As Orlando International Airport prepares to welcome a wave of new flights, Disney World guests should anticipate an exciting yet busy holiday season. With a record number of travelers expected, planning ahead and being mindful of crowd levels will be essential for ensuring a magical experience at the parks.

Whether you’re a seasoned visitor or planning your first trip, keeping an eye on travel trends and timing your visit wisely can make all the difference in enjoying the wonders of Disney World.