Universal Removes Controversial Disability Program, Impacting Thousands of Guests

Universal Orlando Resort has unexpectedly removed a significant portion of its disability program, taking a much different route than Walt Disney World Resort, affecting thousands of vacations.

Universal Orlando Resort and Its Mission To Remain Inclusive

Universal Orlando Resort has long been committed to inclusivity, ensuring guests of all abilities can enjoy their experience fully. Over the years, the resort has consistently enhanced its accessibility features to accommodate various disabilities, from mobility challenges to cognitive impairments. One critical way Universal Orlando Resort fosters inclusivity is through its comprehensive Accessibility Program.

This program offers a variety of services to assist guests with disabilities, ensuring they can navigate the park with ease. The introduction of the Attraction Assistance Pass (AAP) has significantly reduced wait times for guests with mobility or cognitive challenges. By allowing these guests and their parties to bypass regular queues, the AAP enhances the park experience, making it more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Additionally, Universal Orlando Resort ensures that all rides and attractions offer accessible options. Many attractions provide modified boarding processes, allowing guests with disabilities to experience the ride safely. In cases where a ride may not be accessible, Universal offers alternative experiences, such as particular viewing areas for shows and parades, ensuring that no one feels left out.

The resort also caters to guests with sensory and cognitive disabilities. For those who may experience overstimulation, Universal provides designated quiet areas throughout the park. These areas allow guests to break from the hustle and bustle in a calm, controlled environment. Universal also works closely with families to offer sensory-friendly maps, highlighting areas more suitable for guests with sensory sensitivities.

Moreover, Universal Orlando Resort’s staff is trained to effectively assist guests with disabilities. Team members receive regular training on accessibility practices, ensuring they can help as needed. With continual improvements and a dedicated focus on inclusivity, Universal Orlando Resort has remained a welcoming destination for all guests, further cementing its reputation as an accessible and enjoyable theme park experience.

In a move no one saw coming, Universal has decided to shake things up by removing a highly controversial component of how guests can obtain a disability pass at the parks.

Disability Made Easier With Removal of Controversial Component

Universal Orlando Resort has recently updated its queue accommodation system, removing the requirement for guests to register for the third-party IBCCES Accessibility Card (IAC). This change is expected to simplify the process for guests with disabilities seeking assistance, as they no longer need to sign up for the IAC in advance to receive accommodations. Previously, guests who could not wait in traditional queues for extended periods had to apply for the IAC online at least 48 hours before their visit.

While IBCCES does not require guests to disclose their specific diagnosis, they were asked to submit documentation during the application process. However, even after obtaining the IAC, guests were not guaranteed to receive Universal’s Attraction Assistance Pass (AAP). With the removal of the IAC requirement, guests can visit Guest Services upon arrival at Universal Orlando Resort and speak directly with a team member about their accommodation needs.

If deemed eligible, guests will be issued an AAP, allowing for one year of queue accommodations before renewal is required. This streamlined approach is expected to make it easier for visitors to access necessary services without navigating third-party applications. The decision to discontinue using the IBCCES card at Universal has been seen as a positive step for many, as the program sparked some controversy when it was introduced.

Critics argued that the application process, including the requirement for documentation and the waiting period, added unnecessary barriers for individuals with disabilities. By eliminating the need for the IAC, Universal has created a more accessible, guest-friendly system. Despite this recent change, Universal’s website has not yet been updated to reflect the new policy.

The IAC remains free at other theme parks, such as SeaWorld Orlando and Six Flags. Guests can apply for the IAC at those locations or follow Universal’s new in-park process to receive accommodations.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay are getting another theme park to add to this Universal destination: Epic Universe. Universal Epic Universe will bring about the Dark Universe, including Darkmoor Village, Universal Monsters, Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, Frankenstein Manor, and more. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and an expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are also coming to this new theme park, along with Celestial Park and a How To Train Your Dragon land. More information will be shared as we get closer to the opening date, so stay tuned to Inside The Magic.

But what do you think? Do you believe Universal was smart in removing this feature to allow guests to get a disability access card when visiting the theme parks?