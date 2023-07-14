Universal Facing Backlash for “Gross” Treatment of Disabled Guests

The new Universal disability system is here, which attempts to tackle rampant abuse – but has also sparked outrage among Guests for being “gross” and “intrusive.”

Like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and most other major theme parks, Universal Studios Parks across the globe boast an accessibility service for those unable to wait in typical attraction lines.

Until now, this has required Guests to visit Guest Services each day of their trip – whether that’s to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood – to receive a card that they can take to the entrance of a ride before receiving a return time slot that’s similar to its current wait time.

But that’s all about to change. Universal has now announced that from July 24, 2023, Guests needing extra accommodation at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and other Universal attractions must first obtain an Individual Accessibility Card (IAC) from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

This requires Guests to register online at least 48 hours before they visit the Park. The same system is currently in use at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego, as well as Six Flags Parks across the United States, and is completely free.

But it’s not as simple as just filling in an online form. Guests requesting a card for themselves must be over 18, and they must provide photo identification and a statement from a doctor or healthcare provider or an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) as written confirmation that these services are required.

Once Guests have provided the necessary information, they’ll receive a temporary digital card while their application is reviewed. If their application is approved and their permanent card is issued, it’s valid for a year, which at the very least, cuts down on repeat visits to Guest Services.

However, the new system has sparked outrage in the online theme parks community. While the general consensus seems to be that it was too easy for people to abuse Universal’s old system, the “extreme” new system requires too much from those hoping to get the support they need on their next Universal visit.

I just did it. My son has autism. I have documented paperwork from the dr that shows diagnosis etc. It’s so intrusive. Can’t believe they are doing this — lizzyt (@obb1213) July 13, 2023

The biggest issue is gaining a written statement about one’s requirements for a disability pass. As user @ajimich_elle wrote, “I literally can’t go to Universal anymore [because] I don’t have insurance to get a drs note for a disability I was diagnosed with 10 years ago lol.”

Even those able to provide paperwork feel uncomfortable with how invasive the process has become. “My son has autism,” wrote @obb1213. “I have documented paperwork from the dr that shows diagnosis etc. It’s so intrusive. Can’t believe they’re doing this.”

For those wondering about Universal’s new accessibility information, here it is. You now have to apply for a card & provide documentation which feels… not legal to me, but who am I? Just someone with a disabled spouse… https://t.co/swMQr8XkSW — Cece✨Corroded Coffin #1 Fan🦇 (@cecetron) July 13, 2023

“To be honest with you, I think this is disgusting,” complained @JourneywJosh. “I think it is wrong that people with a disability have to give us so much information to a third-party candidate from Universal. Not only that but with their disability, they could still likely get denied a disability pass for their visit.”

For those with invisible disabilities – such as anxiety, PTSD, or autism – this adds a whole other obstacle to a Universal vacation as a diagnosis, never mind written documentation, can be so hard to receive. No theme park’s disability access service is perfect (Guests encounter issues with Walt Disney World Resort’s DAS service on a regular basis), but this kind of OTT structure is the exact thing that puts people of determination off visiting a theme park in the first place. Universal, it’s Disability Pride Month. Do better.

What do you think about Universal’s new disability system? Let us know in the comments!