Report: ‘The Mandalorian’ Canceled, No More Episodes Coming to Disney+

If you were holding out hope for another season of The Mandalorian, we have some bad news.

The past few years have been relatively quiet for Star Wars, with zero cinematic outings since Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Instead, the franchise has been reliant on its Disney+ shows, with The Mandalorian proving by far the most successful. Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire (so pre-sequel trilogy), the show follows the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as he navigates the galaxy’s outer reaches and protects a mysterious child known as Grogu (or, depending on who you talk to, Baby Yoda).

While the first season of the show was extremely well-received, the critical reactions to its successors were slightly cooler. Some claimed that the storytelling suffered in the third season (the show’s first without Gina Carano’s Cara Dune after the actress was fired for her controversial social media posts), with the ratings suffering accordingly.

Despite its recent dip, the show remains much more popular among most Star Wars fans than The Acolyte or Ahsoka. Its showrunner, Jon Favreau, also confirmed that the scripts were ready for a fourth season. But earlier this year, however, Lucasfilm confirmed that it had other plans: a Mandalorian movie. Due for release in May 2026, The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to take Din Djarin and Grogu to the big screen. While little is known about the plot so far, we do know that it will be directed by Favreau, who also co-wrote the script with Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm’s executive creative director.

Fans have since wondered what this means for the show’s fourth season – and we may finally have our answer.

As per industry insdier Daniel Richtman, The Mandalorian & Grogu will serve as the end of The Mandalorian franchise. “I have also confirmed the Mandalorian movie will be the final chapter of the show, no season 4,” Richtman said (via The Direct). “He will be in other projects after that, but The Mandalorian will be over.”

For now, this is just a rumor. However, it does align with fan theories that Din Djarin may die in the movie and with the major reshuffle teased at Lucasfilm—the very same one that led to a Mandalorian movie getting greenlit in the first place.

The studio has a track record of announcing then quietly dropping projects, such as Taika Waititi’s long-awaited film and the trilogy once announced for Rian Johnson, director of the controversial Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017).

Some fear that the same fate is currently heading for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Star Wars film. Announced last year, this is set to feature the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey for the first time since Rise of Skywalker, following the Jedi as she tries to rebuild the Jedi Order. There have been multiple reports of Lucasfilm struggling to nail the script, with the most recent update suggesting that the film has been put on hold.

