‘The Legend of Zelda’ Reboot Officially Replaces Link With Female Lead

The Legend of Zelda movie may give the titular princess more of a leading role than Link.

The Legend of Zelda franchise has spent nearly 40 years captivating gamers. Developed for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1986, the first game combined intricate puzzles with open-world exploration, which transformed the landscape of gaming.

The series continued to introduce ground-breaking mechanics while building rich lore, eventually making the transition from the bird’s-eye-view format to third-person with 1998’s “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” which was released on the Nintendo 64 (N64).

Now, with Nintendo releasing new The Legend of Zelda titles every few years (such as 2017’s “Breath of the Wild” and 2023’s “Tears of the Kingdom”), fans continue to embrace the franchise’s deep lore, engaging gameplay, and compelling storytelling.

However, the games’ stunning designs also continue to astonish. From the characters that populate the land of Hyrule to the sprawling, vibrant, open-world environment itself, The Legend of Zelda is a true work of art that has changed perceptions about gaming as a whole.

What’s The Legend of Zelda About?

The Legend of Zelda centers on a young male character named Link, the silent member of an elf-like Hylian race who’s tasked with saving the land of Hyrule and rescuing Princess Zelda from evil forces, usually in the form of the evil warlord/demon king Ganondorf.

Though there are some direct sequels throughout the franchise (2000’s “Majora’s Mask” being one of a few), most of the games feature different incarnations of Link and Zelda, and even Hyrule itself, from the previous title, making the series anthology-like in nature.

But while the name Zelda has featured in the title of every game in the series since 1986, she has mostly remained unplayable. As such, Link is the main hero of The Legend of Zelda, which often causes some confusion among gamers who aren’t familiar with the franchise.

Now, a brand-new installment may completely alter the course of the franchise. The upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie will likely draw inspiration from all the games that span the last four decades, but the latest title may hold even greater influence over the film.

“Echoes of Wisdom”

Developed for Nintendo Switch, “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom” allows you to take on the role of the titular princess. Though targeted at younger players, it’s a breath of fresh air for a series that has primarily focused on the same character since its inception.

“Save Hyrule—this time with the wisdom of Princess Zelda!” the official description reads. “The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared throughout the kingdom. With a certain swordsman among the missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in a brand-new adventure in The Legend of Zelda series!”

With all that said, there have been numerous spinoff titles that have allowed players to take on the role of Zelda, such as “Super Smash Bros. Melee, “Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon,” “Zelda’s Adventure”, “The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks,” “Hyrule Warriors,” “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity,” “Cadence of Hyrule,” and “Hyrule Conquest.”

However, with a movie adaptation now in development, the filmmakers may turn to “Echoes of Wisdom” to inform the best use of the franchise’s central female protagonist. As revealed in the official trailer, “Link has been stolen away,” leaving Zelda to save the kingdom.

Watch the trailer below:

The Legend of Zelda Movie Adaptation

In 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $1.36B worldwide, paving the way for The Legend of Zelda to get the film adaptation fans have been waiting years to see. But, unlike the Mario film, it will be live action, which poses an even greater challenge for Nintendo.

Though we don’t know much about the film, The Legend of Zelda will likely draw plenty of inspiration from its 3D-animated predecessor where the use of its male and female protagonists, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), are concerned.

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Princess Peach is given a more central role compared to the character’s appearances throughout the long-running Mario video game franchise. As such, Zelda may also be given a more prominent role in the upcoming live-action Zelda film.

While fans naturally associate Link with being the figurehead of franchise, perhaps the majority will be receptive to the idea of the titular character getting more screentime. But should the film take this route, there will likely be some backlash and online discourse.

“The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom” is set for launch on the Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024.

There’s no release date for The Legend of Zelda movie.

Would you like to see Zelda get a more central role in The Legend of Zelda movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!