P Diddy’s Plan to Purchase The Walt Disney Company and “Save the Black Race” Resurface Amid Federal Arrest

With all of the ongoing controversy surrounding the now infamous P Diddy, past claims that the rapper and businessman would take over The Walt Disney Company to “save the Black race” have once again come to light.

Bad Boy Records founder Sean Combs has denied all charges following his recent arrest. The accusations include claims of “freak off” sessions, threats over explicit videos, and the seizure of 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from his properties.

Combs, also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy, was denied bail after pleading not guilty to three felony charges. The arrest took place at a New York hotel on Monday, September 16.

A three-time Grammy winner and a leading figure in hip-hop for over three decades, Combs has been facing multiple lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault. Now, he faces a criminal trial, with bail set at $50 million (£37.8 million) but denied by the court.

What Are the Charges Against P Diddy?

Combs is facing charges related to sex trafficking, drug possession, and firearms offenses, as outlined by the Southern District of New York (SDNY). The three specific charges are:

Racketeering conspiracy

Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion

Transportation to engage in prostitution

Racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, with sex trafficking also having a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. The transportation charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The indictment alleges that since 2008, Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others” to satisfy his sexual desires, maintain his reputation, and cover up his actions. It further claims he used his employees, resources, and industry influence to establish a “criminal enterprise” involved in crimes such as sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

According to the indictment, P Diddy allegedly coerced female victims and male sex workers into drug-fueled sexual performances he called “Freak Offs.” These elaborate performances were often recorded electronically.

Prosecutors allege that Diddy used controlled substances to keep victims “obedient and compliant” during the sometimes days-long events. He is accused of subjecting them to “physical, emotional, and verbal abuse” to coerce their participation.

Following these sessions, which could last for days, Diddy and his victims would often require IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use.

Raids on Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles uncovered approximately 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. Additionally, the indictment claims that Diddy and members of his business engaged in acts of violence, threats, and verbal abuse to maintain control and silence witnesses who threatened his authority or reputation.

These allegations paint a disturbing picture of Diddy’s behavior and the exploitation of his victims. The indictment highlights the serious nature of the charges against him and the potential consequences of his actions.

What have Diddy (Combs) and His Lawyers Said?

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following his arrest, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed disappointment with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for pursuing what he described as “an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs.” He stated, “Diddy is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

Agnifilo highlighted Combs’ cooperation with the investigation, noting that he voluntarily relocated to New York in anticipation of the charges. He urged the public to “reserve judgment until all the facts are known,” emphasizing that Combs’ actions reflect those of “an innocent man with nothing to hide,” and that he looks forward to clearing his name in court.

After Combs entered his plea, Agnifilo told reporters, “I am feeling confident. We’re going to work to get Mr. Combs out of jail.”

In contrast, a statement from lawyers representing some of the individuals accusing Combs, Rodney Diggs and Tyrone Blackburn, called the arrest a “long-awaited” step towards justice. They said, “The evidence is very clear, and it was only a matter of time.” They further added that this marks an important step in achieving justice for all of Combs’ alleged victims.

Diddy’s lawyers offered a $50 million bail package in exchange for his release to home detention with GPS monitoring and strict visitation restrictions.

However, the prosecution argued that Diddy posed a threat to the community and should remain in custody. They cited text messages from women who claimed he forced them into the “Freak Offs” and threatened to release explicit videos of them.

The defense team attempted to downplay Sean’s propensity for violence, but the prosecution argued that his past actions demonstrated a pattern of intimidation and control.

Judge Andrew L Carter denied bail, citing concerns about the safety of the community and the potential for witness tampering.

Multiple Allegations Previously Made Against P Diddy

Sean Combs has faced several civil allegations since November 2023, including rape, sexual assault, and forced drugging.

His ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him, alleging trafficking, rape, drug use, and physical abuse. Combs denied these allegations and settled the lawsuit out of court.

Hotel security footage later revealed Combs physically assaulting Cassie, leading him to apologize for his “inexcusable” behavior.

Other women have also accused Combs of sexual assault and coercion.

Joie Dickerson-Neal, a former psychology student at Syracuse University, alleged that Sean drugged and assaulted her in 1991. A former model accused him of sexual assault in 2003, and a music producer alleged coercion and pressure to solicit prostitutes.

These allegations paint a disturbing picture of Diddy’s behavior and highlight the serious nature of the charges against him.

P Diddy’s Prophecy to Buy Disney

According to Yahoo, “The Bad Boy Entertainment founder [previously] took to Instagram to let the world in on his divine mission on earth—to “save the Black race” and change the world. According to the post, Diddy revealed that he received a revelation about the call to do God’s work.”

While the site does have a post linked, it is broken due to Diddy’s online wipe of his presence.

“I want to be a TRILLION PERCENT CLEAR on GOD’S purpose for me!!! I need help #REALBAD! I need executives with winning experience. I need leaders I can learn from. I need people that are on the same frequency about changing this world RIGHT NOW,” Diddy wrote in his Instagram caption. “To other people, it’s an impossible dream. It’s not impossible. It’s going to happen. We’re going to make progress and change the world, but I can’t do it alone,” Diddy expressed about his future plans.

The then media mogul revealed that a key part of his mission is to ensure that people of all backgrounds have access to the “same 24 hours.” But his vision didn’t stop there. He boldly stated that he plans to buy Disney for “us,” emphasizing that his goal isn’t just to compete, but to win.

Diddy acknowledged that some may see his God-given mission as impossible, but he remains confident that it can be achieved with the support of experienced, like-minded individuals who share his passion for transforming the world “RIGHT NOW.”

He assured his audience that he is prepared to take on any role necessary to fulfill his divine purpose on earth. Describing his vision as the “biggest human resources investment,” Diddy called for “unicorn executives” to join him in his mission to create meaningful change in the world.

Since 2022, Disney has put out a diversity initiative, ensuring that 50% of their characters moving forward fit the diversity category, which is something that has been made clear in their bold casting, which has not always resonated with all fans. For example, casting Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid was a controversial choice. Despite her talents, she is a Black actress who was stepping in to play a Caucasian Disney princess who was only ever depicted as such.

Of course, Diddy did not buy Disney, nor does it seem he will ever be able to if this federal lawsuit continues to move forward with damning evidence.

He made a cameo in Disney’s 2014 musical comedy Muppets Most Wanted, where he is seen gambling with Pepe the King Prawn aboard a train. He was also referenced in the That’s So Raven episode “Unhappy Medium.” Additionally, he has appeared on the ABC TV shows Black-ish and Notorious.

Where do you stand on the ongoing P Diddy scandal?