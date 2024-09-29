Iron Man’s Greatest Creations Will Seemingly Live Again in the MCU

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s poignant sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and Chris Evans’ relinquishing of the Captain America mantle and retirement of Steve Rogers, has left the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Earth’s Mightiest Heroes now on the edge of the unknown as they enter the Multiverse Saga.

The Marvel Comics-inspired MCU made their first foray into their Marvel Television shows on Disney+ (Disney Plus) with 2021’s WandaVision series, which featured Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the Marvel films, exploring the seemingly blissful life of a newlywed couple — despite Vision’s death in the MCU canon. The show’s unique blend of mystery and fourth-wall-breaking sitcom format, with the backdrop of the idyllic town of Westview, New Jersey, captivated audiences.

Thanks to WandaVision‘s immense popularity, two spinoff projects were confirmed: Vision Quest and Agatha All Along (formerly titled Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries). The latter focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness/Agnes, and currently drops new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.

The former, however, will take Marvel Studios into a whole different era — stepping away from the supernatural magic of a witches’ coven and into the hi-tech world of artificial intelligence.

Marvel Welcomes Iconic Stars Back

It has been confirmed that Paul Bettany’s fan-favorite Marvel character, Vision, will be given a second chance at life with a fresh “reboot.” This version of Vision will take on the form of the White Vision, a reconstructed form of the original, himself pieced together using elements of Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, JARVIS, Ultron, and the Infinity Stones’ Mind Stone.

WandaVision and Agatha All Along director and showrunner Jac Schaeffer has departed the project — instead, Star Trek: Picard‘s celebrated showrunner Matalas has been confirmed to lead the upcoming Vision Quest (or simply Vision, as stated in the interview) for the MCU.

However, last year, fans were alarmed when rumors surfaced that Marvel Studios and Disney were developing a storyline for the Vision Quest series involving an “incestuous teen relationship” instead of a WandaVision Season 2.

That initial fan reaction has not seemed to put a damper on Marvel Studios’ push to continue the WandaVision story, as anonymous insider My Time To Shine Hello has come forward with a new report detailing the alleged casting of two former Marvel stars — Kerry Condon as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) FRIDAY (stylized F.R.I.D.A.Y.) and gifted to Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and James D’Arcy in the role of the original human butler, Jarvis (who inspired the JARVIS/J.A.R.V.I.S. AI counterpart), who played the role during the Agent Carter (2015) television series:

Kerry Condon will reprise her role as F.R.I.D.A.Y. this time in human form for the Vision Quest show. James D’Arcy will also reprise his role as Jarvis for the show.

Will this new Vision series begin the Marvel Comics’ West Coast Avengers? Only time will tell.

