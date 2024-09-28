Disney Could Upend This Fan-Favorite Franchise in One Fell Swoop

Currently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is in the midst of Phase Five, which represents the second chapter of the post-Avengers: Endgame storyline, known as the Multiverse Saga. Within The Walt Disney Company, Marvel Studios has been working to expand its narrative scope by introducing a variety of superhero teams beyond the core Avengers.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige announced that the MCU plans to introduce specialized teams designed to handle a range of threats, including cosmic, supernatural, and street-level challenges.

Leading the charge on Earth for street-level narratives are Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, now positioned as Marvel’s key figures for the street-level branch of the MCU.

Marvel Studios faces the task of reintroducing Daredevil to the current MCU audience, given the character’s absence since the conclusion of Netflix’s Daredevil series, based on Frank Miller’s iconic comic character, which ended in 2018 following Disney+’s (Disney Plus) introduction.

Marvel President Kevin Feige had previously assured fans that Daredevil, the “Man Without Fear,” would join the MCU in an 18-episode season of the rebooted series, Daredevil: Born Again. Initially, the series was intended to be a soft reboot, framed as “Season One, not Season Four” of the Netflix series.

However, it now seems the MCU is moving closer to fully embracing its Netflix predecessor as more of a “Season Four,” but that doesn’t mean Disney and Marvel Studios aren’t hiding anything franchise-shaking up their sleeves.

Disney Will Flip Everything Upside Down, Report Says

An anonymous source (as it often is with anything Marvel Studios-related) has come forward to report on the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, indicating that the plan that Kevin Feige and company have is liable to upend the fan-favorite franchise for Marvel fans.

Warning: there are possible spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again below.

According to X/Twitter user @JokersDomain, several attempts have likely been made on Marvel’s part to salvage the prior footage filmed for the now-defunct version of Born Again, with a clever approach to the previously filmed events (including the rumored death of Foggy Nelson) weaving that plot point into other MCU titles without being heavy-handed with the interconnectedness aspect of the MCU. The user shares:

Born Again: Fisk wants Matt to represent him, saying the lawyer who put him away before, working with him, means hes changed. Matt only agrees because Fisk says he will keep Foggy and Karen alive. Fisk has the technology to heal a bullet wound, remember Echo?

Born Again:

Even though this source is fully anonymous and not a known scooper or insider, fans of the franchise are starting to get hyped for this new expansion to the Daredevil franchise canon and MCU as a whole. Reddit user u/CommandoOrangeJuice shared:

Some language below may not be suitable for younger readers.

Fans are now discussing how this new series will truly be Daredevil, but Born Again — having to step into the civilian, lawyer side of the Matt Murdock-Daredevil dichotomy to save the people he loves instead of turning to vigilanteism and punching bad guys with his fists.

User u/MyMouthisCancerous added fascinating information to the discussion about how Marvel could be merging other Daredevil subplots from the Marvel comics into a new MCU interpretation of the character and story:

Initially, fans were disappointed with the direction of the Daredevil follow-up, particularly due to controversial recasting decisions, such as Sandrine Holt replacing Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and the absence of key characters like Karen Page (played by Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), who were vital allies to Matt Murdock.

Amid growing concerns from fans and the lukewarm reception to recent Marvel Studios projects, Kevin Feige made the decision to scrap the initial half-season of Born Again, as it no longer fit the studio’s vision. This resulted in the firing of all the writers and creatives involved, with plans to bring in a completely new creative team to reshape the series.

Will this new (alleged) plan work? We will simply have to wait and see.

Are you excited to watch Daredevil: Born Again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!