Indiana Jones Ceases Public Presence, Effective Immediately

Disneyland Paris Resort shut down its Indiana Jones ride last week, officially locking guests out of the beloved roller coaster.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril opened in Adventureland at Disneyland Paris in 1993–but it hasn’t always been the same attraction that Disney Park guests know today. From 2000 to 2004, the mine train-style roller coaster operated backwards!

Earlier this summer, Inside the Magic reported that the Disneyland Park (Paris) ride would close for refurbishment this month. As of Tuesday, September 27, the attraction is closed.

X (formerly Twitter) user @DLPReport shared two photos of the shuttered Disneyland Paris Resort roller coaster:

🔧 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril is now closed for a long refurbishment until October 11.

In the photos, temporary construction walls surround Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril. A sign in English and French reads, “Excavations underway, the site will reopen soon.”

During this refurbishment period, Walt Disney Imagineers aren’t expected to make any significant changes to Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril. Disney cast members will replace worn-down ride elements and ensure the attraction can continue regular operations when it reopens.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril is currently scheduled to reopen on October 11, but that date is subject to change. Check the Disneyland Paris Resort website for updates on this and other refurbishments at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World).

This isn’t the only ongoing Disney Park project involving Indiana Jones! At D23 Expo 2024, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro announced that an Indiana Jones ride is set to open in the all-new Tropical Americas land, Pueblo Esperanza, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

The attraction is set to replace DINOSAUR, as the new land will take over the current DinoLand U.S.A. DINOSAUR uses the same ride mechanics as Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park, but Walt Disney Imagineering promised that the new Walt Disney World Resort attraction will be distinct from Disneyland Resort’s.

