Will Harry Styles Be at Disney Springs Today?

As a Harry Styles pop-up hits Disney Springs today, the buzz is building: will the pop icon himself make an appearance at Disney World?

Earlier this week, two fandoms became one when it was revealed that Disney has collaborated with Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing on a new collection inspired by Fantasia (1940).

The former One Direction singer’s brand – which typically offers nail polish, fragrance, and other lifestyle products – is releasing a line of clothing and accessories inspired by the iconic animated film.

As per Women’s Wear Daily, this includes items such as a black hoodie featuring Sorcerer Mickey waving his wand, a crew-neck sweater with a Hyacinth Hippo, three nail polish sets, a new flavor of the Big Lip HA Moisture Balm and Buttercream, and over a dozen items of apparel, bags, journals, towels, and other accessories.

Pleasing’s creative director, Harry Lambert (who’s also the vision behind a lot of Styles’ most iconic looks), shared a statement on the collection. “From very early on, Fantasia was always in the front of our minds at Pleasing,” he said. “The aesthetics, the mood, the bold illustrations, the colors, and, ultimately, the epic world that Disney has created were very much a world that resonated with Pleasing. Fantasia feels very similar in terms of its overall aesthetic and musical influence — it just felt right for us.”

Fantasia may not be one of Disney’s most popular films, but it’s definitely one of the most ambitious. One of Walt Disney’s passion projects, it blends classical music with imaginative, abstract visuals, creating a series of short segments that explore various themes and stories. This includes the iconic short “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” which has gone on to inspire the likes of Fantasmic! at Disneyland and Disney World.

To promote the collection, Pleasing is holding a pop-up at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney Springs that begins today. That’s begged the question of whether Styles himself will be in attendance, to which it seems like the answer is no.

Even though it may be sans-Styles (who previously appeared in the Disney-Marvel film Eternals (2021) as Eros but seems to have since been cut from the franchise), the pop-up is still set to be popular. For those planning to attend regardless, the Pleasing pop-up store will open with a virtual queue to reduce crowding from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There’s no rush to visit, as this will remain open through the end of October. Today will, however, see the premier of a “bespoke 3D animation honoring the collection and timeless classic film.”

There will also be additional pop-ups at The Galleria in Houston, Texas, Disney Store Times Square, and Disney Store Oxford Street. The latter begins tomorrow, with the first two joining Disney World’s pop-up starting today. Again, it doesn’t seem likely that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer will be at any of these events, but never say never.

Do you plan on purchasing something from the Disney x Pleasing collection?