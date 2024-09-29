Disney Star Halle Bailey Keeps Son Away From Parks Following ‘Little Mermaid’ Controversy

Halle Bailey is refusing to take son Halo to Disney World at this time.

Halle Bailey is an American singer, actress, and one-half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister Chloe Bailey. The duo gained fame with their YouTube covers, which eventually caught the attention of Beyoncé, who signed them to her label, Parkwood Entertainment. Halle and Chloe have received multiple Grammy nominations for their music and have become influential voices in the music industry. In addition to music, Halle has worked in television, notably starring in the popular show Grown-ish, before landing her breakthrough role as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Landing the Role of Ariel

Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel in Disney’s 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid was met with excitement and controversy.

Director Rob Marshall stated that Halle stood out during auditions due to her powerful voice, emotional depth, and her ability to embody the essence of Ariel’s innocence, curiosity, and strength. Marshall emphasized that casting Halle wasn’t about race, but about finding someone who could bring Ariel to life in a meaningful way.

Criticism Surrounding the Casting

Despite Disney’s confidence in Halle’s ability to portray Ariel, the casting decision sparked significant backlash. Much of the criticism stemmed from those who believed Ariel, as depicted in the original 1989 animated film, was a Caucasian character with red hair, arguing that a Black actress did not align with this image.

Some critics claimed it was inconsistent with how Ariel had been portrayed for decades, including in theme park meet-and-greet versions of the character. The hashtag #NotMyAriel trended on social media, and there were claims of “ruining the character” for children.

However, Halle and Disney also received an outpouring of support. Many praised the casting for being more inclusive and representative of the world today. Supporters pointed out that Ariel is a mythical creature, and there was no need for her to adhere to a specific race. Disney stood firmly behind its casting choice, and Halle handled the criticism with grace, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to play such an iconic character. She also became a role model for young Black children, who were inspired by seeing someone who looked like them in the role of a beloved Disney princess.

The Little Mermaid (2023) and Box Office Performance

The live-action The Little Mermaid was released in May 2023, and despite the pre-release controversy, it performed well at the box office. The film follows the same storyline as the original animated version, where Ariel, a curious young mermaid, makes a deal with Ursula, the sea witch, to trade her voice for legs so she can experience life on land and pursue her love for Prince Eric. The movie featured several new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, in addition to the classic numbers from the original film.

The film was praised for Halle Bailey’s performance, with many critics noting her singing talent and emotional portrayal of Ariel. It grossed over $560 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing live-action adaptations of a Disney animated classic.

Despite the initial backlash, The Little Mermaid found commercial success and helped open doors for future casting choices that prioritize talent and representation over tradition.

Halle Bailey’s Stance on the Disney Parks

Shortly after The Little Mermaid debuted, Halle became pregnant with her son Halo.

Below, you can see a photo of the mother-son duo taken from Bailey’s Instagram account.

“took my baby to his first concert tonight to see bruno mars 💙”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

When speaking with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, Bailey stated she is excited to take Halo to Disney but does have her reservations about introducing him to the most magical place on earth (or happiest, depending on what coast she visits first) just yet.

Bailey stated:

“I’m so excited to take him to Disneyland and Disney World for the first time, but, I want him to be old enough to know what’s going on,” she continues. “So I’m like, ‘What’s the best age [to bring him?’], and people keep telling me three or four is just a good age, because they will know what’s up.”

Deciding what age to bring a child to Disney has always been a point of contention for many.

There are many families who have a similar outlook to Halle, and want to wait to bring their kids, but typically that is also tied to the cost of a Disney vacation.

With the price of Walt Disney World and Disneyland being thousands of dollars for just a few days, and that is just including your hotel and park tickets, many families in today’s struggling economy cannot afford a large family Disney trip on a yearly basis, so waiting for children to be a little older is often the result of knowing that there may not be another trip once the first one concludes until more money can be saved up.

For Halle, a star with a net worth of $3,000,000, money is likely less of a concern compared to the average American family.

Plus, since Halo was born just last year, Halle would actually not even have to pay for his entry. We also oftentimes see Disney promote their actors when they visit the parks with professional photos shared on their social media accounts. So, it is likely that Halle would be able to get into any Disney park for free in general.

When you are famous, however, as we have seen with many celebrities at Disney parks, you can get swarmed by guests, and oftentimes, security is needed. There is a good chance that Halle will not want to deal with that, especially after the backlash she endured from many Disney fans after her casting.

What age do you think is appropriate for taking a child to Disney for the first time?