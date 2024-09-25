Disneyland California Accused of Lax Security After Guests Have Intercourse in Front of Others

In recent weeks, Disneyland Resort security faced scrutiny after two guests were captured engaging in a public display of intimacy in one of the Southern California Disney park’s parking lots.

Disneyland Resort Guests “Make Magic” in Southern California

A video posted on TikTok by @have.a.laugh38 showed a small sedan in a parking lot at Disneyland Resort. The car’s windshield was blocked out with a sun shield, but the violent shaking of the vehicle left little mystery about the activities going on inside.

“Disneyland really was the happiest place on earth today for the couple in this Kia Forte today!” the TikTok user wrote. “Were they making a Disneyland baby?”

The Disneyland Resort guest was too uncomfortable to confront the couple but felt their behavior was inappropriate for the Southern California Disney park.

“The car was a rocking so I didnt bother knocking,” they continued. “But I was hoping security would’ve stopped them.”

The car was parked in an outdoor lot rather than a garage, either in short-term parking at Downtown Disney District or the Toy Story Parking Area.

It’s unclear if Disney security cast members responded to the incident.

It goes without saying that this behavior is against Disneyland Resort’s rules and could result in a ban from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney District, and Disney Resort hotels.

Legal Implications

Public decency laws in California serve to protect community standards. Engaging in sexual acts in public spaces can violate these laws, resulting in potential legal consequences.

Depending on the severity of their actions, the involved Disneyland Resort guests may face various repercussions. These could include fines, community service, or even misdemeanor charges.

Legal processes in cases like this typically start with investigations. Authorities gather evidence and witness statements to assess whether charges are warranted against the individuals involved. This would’ve required intervention from Disney security, which may not have happened in this case.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve witnessed at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.