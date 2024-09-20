Warning: Disney Park Will Block Guests From Three Entire Lands This Weekend

One Disney theme park is set to close three lands to general guests this weekend.

Disney’s theme parks have changed plenty since the pandemic, from limited free perks (RIP the Magical Express and FastPass) to missing entertainment (remember when Animal Kingdom had a nighttime show? No, neither do we).

One of the biggest changes, however, has been the soaring cost of admission. Whether you’re visiting Disneyland Resort or Tokyo Disney Resort, visiting a Disney theme park is more expensive now than ever — a change that’s even harder to swallow combined with what some guests see as a decline in value for money.

For example, some parks (cough, cough, Animal Kingdom) slashed their hours post-pandemic and haven’t quite recovered since. The likes of Hong Kong Disneyland have also closed on certain days of the week post-pandemic (with seven-day operation primarily reserved for busier periods).

This perceived drop in value is what makes announcements like the latest development from Hong Kong Disneyland so frustrating.

As per the Hong Kong Disneyland website, three lands at the theme park (Toy Story Land, Mystic Point, and Grizzly Gulch) will be closed to all guests past a certain time this weekend.

All three areas—home to some of the park’s best attractions, such as Mystic Manor and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, the park’s equivalents of Haunted Mansion and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad—will close at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (September 21 and 22) due to a private event.

The park closes at 8:30 p.m., which means that during the final two hours of operation, guests can only access Fantasyland, Tomorrowland (plus its sub-land, Stark Expo), Adventureland, and World of Frozen (check out our review here)—and, of course, Main Street U.S.A., which serves as its entrance area.

Hong Kong Disneyland is notoriously small, so blocking off three lands does have a considerable impact on those at the Disney park. Worth noting, however, is the fact that a huge portion of the park’s guests tends to be locals or Annual Passholders who visit on a regular basis, so they likely won’t miss out on much in the two hours that Toy Story Land, Mystic Point, and Grizzly Gulch are off limits.

There’s been some controversy lately over Disney renting out its parks for private events. Earlier this year, fans criticized Disney for pushing Animal Kingdom as a spot for corporate events—something many took as an explanation for why the park often closes so early in the day.

Last December, there was also backlash over Disneyland Paris kicking guests out of the parks early for private cast member parties across multiple days in the week before Christmas.

Soon, there will be even more to enjoy at Hong Kong Disneyland—private event or not. As was announced at D23, the Lantau Island park will soon add a third attraction to its Stark Expo area. Joining Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle and the Iron Man Experience is an as yet unnamed Spider-Man-themed attraction, said to use a similar system to the Tower of Terror at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris.

“Undoubtedly, the presence of Spider-Man will also attract one of the most formidable villains, who wreaks havoc at the scene. Peter will need all the help he can get to protect his brand-new technology while saving guests caught in the middle of the showdown,” said Hong Kong Disneyland about the new ride.

Do you think it’s fair for Disney to close part of the parks for private events?