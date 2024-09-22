Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney’s Rare Character Lineup Comes with a Price Tag: Guests Face $100+ Ticket Increase

While visiting Walt Disney World Resort year-round is always a magical experience, it is the most magical place on earth, of course, there is something even more special about seeing it during the holidays.

Magic Kingdom tends to be the first park that many think to visit for the holidays. The park has its iconic giant Christmas tree adorned with larger than life decor which stuns guests the moment they walk into the park, as Mickey wreaths line Main Street, U.S.A. Cinderella Castle has had projection mapping decorate its exterior in the evenings over the last few years, with a special performance from Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and more from the cast of Frozen.

Additionally, Magic Kingdom is where Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is held, and up until last year, it was the only after-hours holiday party on the property.

Then, Disney Jollywood Nights stepped onto the scene.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is another park that takes Christmas to the next level. Tinsel stars cover Sunset Boulevard, a massive tree lights up Echo Lake with ornaments floating in the water, Tower of Terror receives a projection mapping treatment that changes every few minutes bringing a sense of kinetic life to the park, and even dinosaur Gertie wears a festive Santa hat!

Last year, Jollywood Nights debuted to mixed reviews.

For an event that cost guests well over $100 per person for a few hours, lines were long and offerings were slim, leading to dissatisfied guests. 

Disney Jollywood Nights is returning in 2024 with several new offerings. One of the highlights is a new ice skating show, “Glisten!” featuring international champion skaters performing to Disney songs.

If you want to learn more on the new show, you can check out the Disney Parks YouTube channel video that was recently released to tease the offering:

The event will also feature new food and beverage options, including Chicken Empanadas with Street Corn, Meatball and Polenta, and the return of the Christmas Gertie Cookie. Guests will also receive a complimentary box of champagne-flavored Wondermade marshmallows featuring Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

For those looking to dance, Pixar-themed dance parties and Holiday Fiesta en la Calle will be available. The latter will now be held in Animation Courtyard and will feature José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros.

A new merchandise collection featuring Ollie, the Jollywood Nights mascot, will be available exclusively at the event.

Returning entertainment includes Disney Holidays in Hollywood and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along.

For dining options, guests can visit the Tip Top Club at Hollywood Tower Hotel or Jazzy Holidays at the Hollywood Brown Derby. Reservations are required for Jazzy Holidays, and are now open to ticket holders.

The nighttime spectacular, Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!, will return with a new showtime at 10 p.m.. This show features moments from various Disney holiday specials.

Now, more rare character meet and greets have also been confirmed!

So, to make sure you can organize your night, we have a full list of who you can meet, and where you need to go to meet them. Last year, character meet and greets became so popular that Disney had to add more to accommodate the guest demand as the event carried on, so if you have a character you really want to meet, lining up before the event begins will be your best bet at avoiding those lengthy lines that can cut into your party time.

Character Appearances at Disney Jollywood Nights

Commissary Lane

  • Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse: You can find them at Red Carpet Dreams. Mickey has moved from the Center Stage area to join Minnie here.

Toy Story Land

  • Bo Peep or Lotso: Both characters from the beloved Toy Story franchise greet guests at the entrance of Toy Story Land.

Grand Avenue

  • Santa Duffy: Head to Santa’s Workshop to meet Santa Duffy, adding a festive touch to the area.

Animation Courtyard

  • José Carioca or Panchito: These characters from The Three Caballeros can be found in Animation Courtyard, ready to meet fans.

Pixar Plaza

  • Joy from Inside Out: A new addition to the event, Joy is excited to meet guests at Pixar Plaza.
  • Edna Mode and Frozone: From The Incredibles, this dynamic duo is also appearing in Pixar Plaza.
  • Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, or Pluto: You can spot these classic characters near Pixar Plaza, with Donald and Daisy having moved from Center Stage.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

  • The Mandalorian: A new addition to the event, guests can meet this iconic character in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Echo Lake

  • Baloo or King Louie: These characters from Talespin are appearing at Echo Lake, previously listed as meeting together.
  • Phineas and Ferb: The beloved duo can also be found at Echo Lake.
  • Max Goof as Powerline: Join Max in his Powerline outfit at Echo Lake for a fun meet-and-greet.
  • Santa Stitch: Look for Santa Stitch at Celebrity Spotlight in Echo Lake, bringing holiday cheer.

Are you planning on attending Disney Jollywood Nights this year? 

