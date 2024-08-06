Six Flags Entertainment is shutting down one of its most popular and significant theme parks in the country after President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration.

Six Flags Entertainment to Shutter Massive theme park After Immediate Presidential Emergency Declaration

Before getting into the Presidential declaration issued today for a massive Six Flags theme park, a new merger has made Six Flags and Cedar Fair one of the biggest theme park giants in the world, according to a press release, regional theme park leaders Six Flags and Cedar Fair finalized their merger on June 29, creating North America’s largest amusement park operator.

The newly merged entity will operate 42 theme parks, water parks, and resort properties across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Cedar Point, Kings Island, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags New England, all the Cedar Fair Parks, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great Adventure, Kings Dominion, Six Flags Great Escape Lodge, and more are part of this Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks merger deal.

Selim Bassoul, executive chairman of the new board, expressed confidence that combining the successful practices of both companies will enhance the guest experience. Bassoul, who previously served as president and CEO of Six Flags, emphasized that each park will retain its existing branding.

Richard Zimmerman, formerly Cedar Fair’s president and CEO and now the president and CEO of the merged company, highlighted that the improved financial flexibility will support investments in new rides, attractions, and technology, aiming to deliver increasingly exciting and memorable park experiences.

Since the merger, tons of new information has been released about what guests can expect from this new Six Flags Entertainment company. Six Flags Entertainment has introduced a new chaperone policy across all its amusement parks, mandating that adults accompany individuals under 15. In addition, the company has implemented revised guidelines for theme park content creators, requiring approval from the parks for social media content and imposing restrictions on what can be shared.

President Biden Issues Emergency Declaration for Major Theme Park

The newly merged company has also announced that Cedar Fair and Six Flags will offer separate season passes until next summer, with plans to introduce a unified pass granting access to all 42 parks.

Recent feedback on social media includes complaints about multiple closures at Carowinds Amusement Park in North Carolina, with some users attributing the issues to difficulties in hiring staff and others criticizing employees’ demeanor. Cedar Fair shareholders, Six Flags Theme Parks Inc., Six Flags shareholders, and Cedar Fair unitholders agree that Six Flags Park should ensure park offerings, park names, and more are honored.

But the biggest news to come out of this merger has been President Joe Biden announcing an Emergency Declaration for the entire state of Georgia, where Six Flags Over Georgia is located, as the theme park announced it will be closed down today with no news of a reopening date in sight.

According to the official website, Six Flags Over Georgia, one of the largest theme parks in the country, is not going to open today to keep its guests safe from the passing deadly storm, Hurricane Debby.

Tropical Storm Debby, which made landfall as a category one hurricane, is now over Georgia. While not generating headline-grabbing winds, the Storm is causing significant damage due to its slow movement and heavy rainfall. The storm is exacerbating flooding in already saturated regions across Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.

Forecasts predict rainfall this week could accumulate several feet in some areas as of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, Debby was moving at a sluggish 6 mph, with its center located approximately 20 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to move eastward and cross into the Atlantic Ocean later Tuesday, where it will begin an unusual zigzag trajectory, eventually shifting southwest toward the South Carolina coast.

FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance has been authorized for Georgia in response to Hurricane Debby, which has affected the state since August 4, 2024. This authorization allows FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts to alleviate hardship and suffering caused by the hurricane. The agency is tasked with providing assistance to protect lives, property, public health, and safety and mitigate or prevent further catastrophic threats.

Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care such as evacuation and shelter support, will be available at a 75% federal funding rate for numerous counties in Georgia. T

his assistance covers Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Grady, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, McIntosh, Mitchell, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilcox, and Worth counties.