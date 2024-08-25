Ron DeSantis Bans Disney Cast Members From Buying Land in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned some Disney cast members from purchasing land in the Sunshine State. The legislation reportedly galvanized hundreds of thousands of voters to support the Democratic party in the November elections.

Last May, Governor DeSantis passed Senate Bill 264. The legislation bans Chinese citizens from buying property in Florida, punishable by hefty fines and up to five years in prison. Property sellers who knowingly violate the law could face up to one year in prison. The law also restricts, but doesn’t ban, land purchases for citizens of Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and Venezuela.

DeSantis’s law was written to stop “the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the state,” but it had painful impacts on Chinese Americans in Florida–some of whom work at Walt Disney World Resort.

The legislation could also impact the Cultural Representative Program participants’ decision to stay in the United States after their term ends. These Disney cast members work at the EPCOT World Showcase China Pavilion for one year.

“As a cultural representative in this 12-month program, participants greet and interact with guests while sharing the wonders of China’s amazing culture. Colorful sights and sounds greet guests as they are transported to the exquisite beauty, complexity and serenity that is China. Within China, guests will find the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a large marketplace of indoor shops, an art gallery, and the Lotus Blossom Café, a counter service restaurant, and the elegant Nine Dragons restaurant offering a diverse menu. Some roles may be part of the China Pavilion Exhibition Corporation, our independent operating participant. Here, participants can have the opportunity to represent their customs and heritage at a variety of restaurants and shops at the China pavilion.”

The United States recognizes dual citizenship with China, while the Chinese government doesn’t recognize dual citizenship with the United States. If Disney Cultural Representatives decide to apply for United States citizenship, keep their Chinese citizenship, and apply for long-term work at Walt Disney World Resort, they might not be allowed to buy land in Florida.

According to a new report from NBC News, the legislation galvanized many of the more than 600,000 Asian Americans living in Florida to vote for Democrats. Though Asian Americans make up just three percent of the state’s population, the Asian population has grown 44 percent in Florida since 2010.

Legal experts compared SB 264 to outdated laws that banned Asian Americans from owning land. In 2018, Florida was one of the last states to repeal its version of the law.

Four Chinese immigrants teamed up with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to sue Florida over SB 264 in April. The Justice Department supported the lawsuit, but a judge dismissed it. The plaintiffs are hoping for an injunction.

Wen Raiti, a Chinese American community leader in Florida, told NBC that she previously supported Republican candidates for their perceived support of small businesses and fiscal conservatism. SB 264 changed everything for her and many members of the Asian American community in Florida.

Raiti began campaigning for Democrats in the Sunshine State, calling the land ownership law the “last straw” after a rise in anti-Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s in our Constitution to treat everyone with equality and justice so that everyone can live here without fear,” she told NBC. “The Republican Party has abandoned these principles…The Chinese community is typically more quiet when it comes to politics. This bill changed that dynamic.”

Florida Asian American Justice Alliance president Echo King told NBC that Asian Americans felt like they had “no voice” after SB 264 passed: “We’re contributing to this country, so why are we being targeted?”

