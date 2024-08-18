Multiple Hollywood Legends Pass Away Simultaneously, String of Reports Share Tragic News

Today, the entertainment industry has been mourning multiple losses, as over the past few hours, a variety of tragic passings have been reported across the industry, from writers to actors.
This year began on a somber note with the unexpected death of actor Matthew Perry trickling over into 2024, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends.
Perry’s untimely passing at 54 in 2023 shocked fans across the globe, as he was a symbol of humor and resilience, both on and off the screen. His struggle with addiction, openly discussed in his later years, only endeared him further to audiences who admired his honesty and vulnerability.
Another devastating loss was that of legendary singer and actress Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 in 2023, as well.
Turner, often referred to as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was a powerhouse performer whose music transcended generations. Her death marked the end of an era, as she had become a symbol of strength and perseverance, triumphing over personal adversity to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time.
Then, this year, many more deaths took a toll on the entertainment industry.
Deadline, as well as many other outlets shared that Alain Delon, the prolific French actor, has sadly passed away.
