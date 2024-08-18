Home » Entertainment

Multiple Hollywood Legends Pass Away Simultaneously, String of Reports Share Tragic News

The Wicked Witch of the West and Dorothy

Today, the entertainment industry has been mourning multiple losses, as over the past few hours, a variety of tragic passings have been reported across the industry, from writers to actors.

'Friends' cast sipping milkshakes: L-R: Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (Courtney Cox), and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc)
This year began on a somber note with the unexpected death of actor Matthew Perry trickling over into 2024, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends.

Perry’s untimely passing at 54 in 2023 shocked fans across the globe, as he was a symbol of humor and resilience, both on and off the screen. His struggle with addiction, openly discussed in his later years, only endeared him further to audiences who admired his honesty and vulnerability.

Another devastating loss was that of legendary singer and actress Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 in 2023, as well.

Turner, often referred to as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was a powerhouse performer whose music transcended generations. Her death marked the end of an era, as she had become a symbol of strength and perseverance, triumphing over personal adversity to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

Tina Turner
Then, this year, many more deaths took a toll on the entertainment industry.

The Notebook star Gena Rowlands passed away at the age of 94 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. According to TMZ, the retired actress died on August 14 at her home in Indian Wells, California. She was surrounded by her husband, Robert Forrest, and her daughter, Alexandra “Xan” Cassavetes, during her final moments.

In another heartbreaking loss, Connie Chiume, widely recognized for her roles in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 6, at the age of 71. Her son, Nongelo Chiume, shared the news with South African news network Newzroom Afrika, revealing that she died at a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Connie Chiume as Mining Elder Zawavari in 'Black Panther'
The entertainment world also bid farewell to beloved comedian Bob Newhart, who died at his Los Angeles home on July 18 at the age of 94. Newhart was celebrated for his deadpan humor, most notably as the star of CBS’s The Bob Newhart Show from 1972 to 1978, followed by Newhart, which ran from 1982 to 1990.

Iconic fitness instructor Richard Simmons, known for his exuberant personality and passion for helping others stay fit, passed away on July 13 at the age of 76. His death came just hours after he expressed gratitude to his fans for their birthday wishes, according to multiple reports.

June 2024 also brought the loss of beloved actor Donald Sutherland, whose passing was announced by his son, Kiefer Sutherland, on X. “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer wrote on June 20.

This year also saw the passing of the immensely talented Disney legend Richard M. Sherman, adding to the long list of losses that have deeply impacted the entertainment industry in 2024. These are just a few of the many stars whose deaths have left an indelible mark on fans and colleagues alike, reminding us of the fragility of life and the enduring legacies they leave behind.

Richard M. Sherman. An older man with short dark hair and a big smile sits at a piano. The background reveals a wooden bookshelf adorned with various items, including a framed photograph, a stuffed bear, books, and even a small statue of Mary Poppins, the beloved Disney icon.
Now, today, the news has suddenly been flooded with even more death announcements from all angles of Hollywood.

Deadline, as well as many other outlets shared that Alain Delon, the prolific French actor, has sadly passed away.

Alain Delon Dies: Iconic French Actor Was 88

Alain Delon, the renowned French actor best known for his iconic roles in the films of New Wave director Jean-Pierre Melville, particularly Le Samouraï, has passed away at the age of 88.

According to a statement released by his family to the AFP news agency, “He passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family.”

Beyond Le Samouraï, Delon also starred in Melville’s acclaimed heist films Le Cercle Rouge and Un Flic. His illustrious career includes other significant films such as René Clément’s Purple Noon, Visconti’s Rocco and His Brothers and The Leopard, Antonioni’s L’Eclisse, José Giovanni’s Two Men in Town, and Joseph Losey’s Mr. Klein.

Writer and creator Patt Shea was also reported dead today, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Patt Shea, the Norman Lear regular who co-wrote the 1979 series finale of All in the Family and co-created and worked on two spinoffs of the fabled sitcom, Archie Bunker’s Place and Gloria, has died. She was 93.

Shea passed away on April 12 of natural causes, on her birthday, at her home in Sherman Oaks, her son Michael Shea, a director and assistant director, shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Although she died months ago, her passing is only now being openly discussed.

“Patt Shea was a trailblazer in comedy writing,” Michael stated. “Her achievements as a writer on groundbreaking sitcoms were only rivaled by her generosity and compassion for others.”

Patt Shea earned her first TV writing credit in 1977 on The Jeffersons, and she also worked with Lear on the spinoff Sanford, the McLean Stevenson-led In the Beginning, and the Terrence McNally-created Mama Malone.

Additionally, she collaborated with All in the Family stars Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton on their subsequent series, In the Heat of the Night and Bagdad Café, respectively.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed, “Bob Weatherwax, who trained dogs who played Lassie as a member of the famous family that also taught Hollywood hounds a thing or two in The Thin Man (Asta), The Wizard of Oz (Toto) and Old Yeller (Spike), has died. He was 83.”

Inside the Magic wishes all of those affected by the recent passings our deepest condolences. 

