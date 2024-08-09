Hollywood Icon Reprising 33-Year-Old Role in “Shocking” ‘The Simpsons’ Takeover

One of Hollywood’s most beloved actors is set to return to The Simpsons very soon.

During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, fans of The Simpsons were treated to several details regarding the show’s season premiere later this year.

Airing September 29, 2024, “Bart’s Birthday” will officially kick off season 36 of The Simpsons, continuing the show’s legacy as America’s longest-running sitcom, animated series, and scripted primetime show.

What better way to celebrate this achievement than with Bart’s birthday, which is being teased as the “most shocking birthday party of his life,” with several guest stars set to make an appearance during the episode.

This list of guest stars includes John Cena, Joel McHale, Tom Hanks, and fellow The Simspons alum Conan O’Brien. However, the episode will also reportedly mark the return of Danny DeVito as Homer Simpson’s brother, Herb Powell.

DeVito made his Simpsons debut in the classic 1991 episode “O Brother Where Art Thou,” in which Homer discovers he has a long-lost half-brother, Herb Powell. Powell is an incredibly wealthy car manufacturer who offers Homer the chance to design his very own dream car.

As is the case with most episodes, Homer completely botches this assignment, designing a lemon called “The Homer” that costs $82,000, or roughly $182,000 when adjusted for inflation.

DeVito has since returned as Herb Powell multiple times but has been notably absent since the season 24 episode “Changing Of The Guardian,” which premiered in 2013.

According to a clip from the Four Finger Discount podcast, Simpsons writer and producer Michael Price confirmed that DeVito will be reprising his role as Herb Powell in the premiere episode of season 36.

While not specifically confirmed, Price revealed that DeVito would be returning to “[play] a character that he has previously played on the show.”

The Simpsons has found itself in the spotlight multiple times over the last month, with Kamala Harris’ presidential bid seemingly confirming the show’s ability to predict the future.

Shortly after Harris announced she would be running for president in the 2024 presidential election, fans were quick to point out an old episode of The Simpsons in which Lisa became the first female president of the United States. Not only was Lisa president, but she took power over Donald Trump, saying, “We inherited quite the budget crunch from President Trump.”

The Simpsons also made headlines after Disneyland added a depiction of Krusty the Clown to its iconic Haunted Mansion dark ride, though this reference was quickly removed days later.

It’s unclear when and if The Simpsons will ever make its official Disney park debut, but with Universal reportedly looking to remove its Simpsons-themed area, it’s likely guests may soon see Bart, Homer, Lisa, Maggie, and Marge inside the parks in some capacity.

