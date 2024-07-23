‘The Simpsons’ Writer “Proud” To Predict Kamala Harris as Next President

The Simpsons has potentially predicted another world event.

Few shows are as ever-present in pop culture as The Simpsons. Originally starting as short, bite-sized cartoons that would air as part of The Tracy Ullman Show, the Simpson family eventually found its way into the hearts and television sets of millions of viewers, quickly becoming one of the world’s most celebrated and iconic shows of all time.

The Simpsons recently concluded its 35th season, which solidified it as the longest-running animated series in history, as well as the longest-running sitcom and scripted primetime series in America. The cartoon has dominated charts and TV sets for years, getting a boost thanks to its availability in its entirety on Disney’s Disney+ streaming service.

With over 750 episodes, it’s harder to imagine what the Simpson family hasn’t done at this point. Wacky plotlines have taken Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie on all kinds of adventures, and recent episodes have shaken up the formula and cast list in major ways.

However, as time goes on, The Simpsons also seems to predict world events like no other show on television, with a decades-old episode seemingly predicting the current U.S. political climate.

In the season 11 episode “Bart to the Future,” Lisa Simpson becomes the first woman President of the United States of America. While this is not all that noteworthy, what Lisa says has the entire internet in a frenzy.

During a scene in the Oval Office, President Lisa mentions, “We inherited quite the budget crunch from President Trump.”

Not only does The Simpsons manage to predict a potential first female president, but the show envisions a world where Lisa, a woman, takes over the role of POTUS from Donald Trump.

This hilarious yet somewhat eerie prediction is one of many that The Simpsons have managed to make over the years.

In response, longtime Simpsons writer and producer Al Jean shared an image of Lisa next to Kamala, saying he was “proud.”

Simpsons “prediction” I’m proud to be a part of.

The entire world is still reeling from Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, leaving the spot open for Vice President Kamala Harris to step in.

Harris officially announced her bid for president this week, shocking not just the Democratic party but the entire American political system. Harris, who spent decades working in government, will now face off against former president Donald Trump this November.

Trump announced J.D. Vance as his Vice President earlier this month, with Harris still yet to reveal her running mate.

As time passes, fans of The Simpsons have wondered how long the show will actually go on. The show has been renewed for at least one more spin, with season 36 premiering on September 29, 2024. Rumors of another movie have also circulated for years, with The Simpsons Movie proving to be a commercial and critical hit in 2007.

