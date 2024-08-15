‘Harry Potter’ Terminated, Removed From Public

A project inspired by the Harry Potter franchise was terminated and replaced by an alternate experience. The news comes amid yet another controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling, author and creator of the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) premiered 13 years ago, ending the original film franchise. Rowling initially left the Wizarding World behind but eventually extended the universe with projects like Pottermore, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway and the West End, Hogwarts Legacy, and the Fantastic Beasts film franchise.

Last year, HBO announced that it would reboot the original series for its streaming service Max. Original cast members Danielle Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) aren’t involved–the television show will feature an all-new cast headed to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Fans who want to visit the Wizarding World in person have options worldwide, including Universal Studios theme parks and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Several locations, including New York City and London, have Harry Potter stores.

In 2022, an immersive experience called “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” opened at Water Tower Place in Chicago. It included a paid experience and a public gift shop. TikTok user @chicago.by.ren shared this video of the interactive exhibit:

“Harry Potter: Magic at Play” included photo-ops, magical interactive activities, a Butterbeer bar, and more. Tickets started at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children.

Unfortunately for Midwesterners, the Chicago location closed on September 4, 2023. This week, Water Tower Place and The Hershey Company announced that the first-ever “Hershey Super Sweet Adventure” would take over the former “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” space. It opens on October 4, and tickets start at $29.99.

Even though Warner Brothers Discovery owns Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling maintains firm creative control over any Wizarding World projects. Former fans have left the series behind in recent years, boycotting the author’s transphobic social media posts and comments.

This week, Rowling was named in a cyberbullying lawsuit filed by Algerian boxer and Olympic Gold Medalist Imane Khelif. The author joined a public harassment campaign against Khelif after she beat Italian boxer Angela Carini.

A discredited boxing organization claimed she was born a man, though the International Olympic Committee later confirmed that Khelif was born a woman and didn’t identify as intersex. Nevertheless, Rowling used the incident to argue that “men” shouldn’t be allowed in women’s sports.

The idea that those objecting to a male punching a female in the name of sport are objecting because they believe Khelif to be ‘trans’ is a joke. We object because we saw a male punching a female.

Rowling hasn’t spoken publicly since Khelif’s lawyer filed her complaint. The author could face criminal penalties, including prison time, if found guilty of hate speech against Khelif.

