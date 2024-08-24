Airline Files for Bankruptcy, Grounds All Flights: Orlando Airport Braces for Disney Guest Fallout

An airline filing for bankruptcy might affect your upcoming Walt Disney World vacation.

Disney World To See Fallout of Airline Bankruptcy

While several airlines benefit from the ongoing surge in travel demand post-pandemic, others are grappling with significant challenges such as soaring jet fuel costs, aircraft supply chain disruptions, and a limited customer base, particularly for regional carriers.

In 2024, several airlines, including Air Malta, Armenia’s FlyArna, Canada’s Lynx Air, and Antigua and Barbuda’s LIAT, either sought bankruptcy protection or ceased operations entirely. Air Vanuatu abruptly canceled all its flights in the South Pacific in May, leaving numerous tourists and locals stranded.

Canada Jetlines, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, endured a lengthy fundraising process and government approval before launching its first flight in September 2022.

Despite its initial ambitions to cater to Canadian travelers heading to the U.S. and the Caribbean, the airline needed help maintaining operations. On August 15, Canada Jetlines announced it was halting all flights due to an inability to secure sufficient capital, having previously explored various financial strategies, including debt and equity financing and strategic transactions.

The airline’s future now hinges on a potential last-minute investment or drastic changes, with the company seeking creditor protection in hopes of restarting operations.

“The company pursued all available financing alternatives, including strategic transactions and equity and debt financings,” said spokesperson Erica Dymond in a statement. “Unfortunately, despite these efforts, the company has been unable to obtain the financing required to continue operations at this time.”

The airline, needing more funds for direct refunds, advised passengers to contact their credit card companies with canceled flights. Among the affected routes were connections between Toronto and popular destinations such as Jamaica’s Montego Bay, Mexico’s Cancun, and Florida’s Orlando.

Similarly, Lynx Air, another low-cost Canadian carrier, filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2024, citing high operating and fuel costs, alongside stiff competition from industry giants Air Canada and WestJet Airlines.