Restricted Zone: Entire Disney Park Section Forbids Entry for Weeks

If you are a marine life fan and you are heading to EPCOT in the coming weeks, we may have some bad news for you.

The recent revamp of the Disney park, a multi-year endeavor culminating in the launch of the World Celebration area, stands as one of the most significant transformations in the park’s history. This extensive overhaul was designed to modernize EPCOT and infuse it with new energy, aiming to make it a more engaging and relevant destination in today’s fast-paced entertainment world.

EPCOT was originally conceived to highlight technological advancements and global cultures. Over the years, it developed a devoted fan base that appreciated its distinctive mix of education and entertainment.

The park’s transformation, which introduced new features like CommuniCore Hall and the Festival Favorites food station, sought to honor this legacy while making EPCOT more attractive to a new generation of visitors. The enhancements focused on creating immersive experiences and upgrading facilities to improve the overall guest experience and drive higher attendance.

At the heart of this overhaul is the World Celebration area, envisioned as the park’s new focal point. It now boasts updated spaces for performances, exhibitions, and communal activities, though some feel it didn’t fully meet expectations.

One of the standout additions is the “¡Celebración Encanto!” show, which showcases Disney’s recent animation triumphs and aims to resonate with a diverse audience through contemporary pop culture. Additionally, new attractions like the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, blend Disney’s storytelling expertise with an educational focus on water conservation.

Despite these new attractions and visual upgrades, visitor reactions have been mixed. While some guests appreciate the modern features and refreshed ambiance, others feel that the updates do not adequately replace some of EPCOT’s more iconic elements.

The Living Seas pavilion in EPCOT, now known as The Seas with Nemo & Friends, has a fascinating history that reflects both the technological ambitions of Disney and the changing trends in theme park entertainment.

The Living Seas pavilion opened on January 15, 1986, several years after EPCOT Center itself debuted in 1982. The pavilion was originally conceived as a showcase of oceanography and marine life, inspired by the idea of creating the world’s largest saltwater aquarium. The central theme was to explore the mysteries of the ocean and educate guests about marine science and conservation.

The pavilion featured a pre-show film titled The Sea, which explained the origins of life in the ocean and the importance of water to life on Earth. After the film, guests were “transported” to the Seabase Alpha research facility via hydrolators—elevators that simulated a descent to the ocean floor. This was followed by a ride on Sea Cabs, which took guests through various underwater scenes showcasing marine life.

The centerpiece of The Living Seas was its massive 5.7-million-gallon aquarium, one of the largest in the world at the time. It housed a variety of marine species, including sharks, rays, and tropical fish, and was visible from multiple observation points within the pavilion.

In the years following its opening, The Living Seas remained a popular pavilion, but by the late 1990s and early 2000s, it became clear that it needed an update to keep pace with changing guest expectations and new entertainment trends.

In 2003, Disney began a significant renovation of The Living Seas, rebranding it as The Seas with Nemo & Friends. This change was largely driven by the success of Pixar’s Finding Nemo (2003), which offered a new way to engage younger audiences with marine life. The renovation included the introduction of new characters, updated theming, and the removal of the original Sea Cabs in favor of a new dark ride.

The revamped pavilion officially reopened in 2007. The new The Seas with Nemo & Friends attraction featured an immersive ride where guests board “clamobiles” to join Nemo, Dory, and other characters from the movie on an adventure through the ocean.

The ride uses a mix of physical sets, animatronics, and digital projections, allowing animated characters to appear as though they are swimming within the pavilion’s real aquarium.

In addition to the Nemo ride, the pavilion added Turtle Talk with Crush, an interactive show that uses advanced digital puppetry to allow guests to have live conversations with Crush, the sea turtle from Finding Nemo. This was another step in making the pavilion more interactive and engaging.

The pavilion also retained its educational focus, with exhibits on marine life, conservation efforts, and interactive displays that allow guests to learn more about the ocean.

Today, The Seas with Nemo & Friends is a blend of entertainment and education, offering a family-friendly experience that still honors the original intent of The Living Seas. The pavilion continues to be a popular part of EPCOT, particularly with families and younger visitors.

The transformation of The Living Seas into The Seas with Nemo & Friends reflects Disney’s broader strategy of integrating popular intellectual properties into their attractions while still maintaining a commitment to education and exploration.

Now, it has been confirmed by cast members and signage at Disney that the Ocean Life exhibit in Seabase is closed. It seems that Disney is giving the tanks at the exhibit a little TLC before they bring in some new fish in the exhibit. It is estimated that this closure will be on the lengthy side, at around 6 weeks.

Additionally, Test Track will remain closed during this time, as it undergoes an extensive ride refurbishment which will last through to 2025. Additionally, as we recently learnt from the D23 Expo, a Spaceship Earth exhibit will be coming to EPCOT in 2025 as well, which will make it a great time to visit the park.

Do you usually stop by the Ocean Life exhibit when you visit EPCOT?