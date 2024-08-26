Disney Launches New Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Without Jack Sparrow, Eliminates Johnny Depp

Disney is coming out with a new Pirates of the Caribbean experience, and while it might take place on a boat like many of the classic Disney park attractions you have been on in the Pirates of the Caribbean genre, it will be very different from that.

The iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland was the brainchild of Walt Disney and his Imagineers.

Inspired by the success of other boat rides like “”it’s a small world”,” Disney envisioned a pirate-themed attraction that would immerse guests in a thrilling adventure.

The development of Pirates of the Caribbean began in the late 1950s and involved extensive planning and design. The ride was originally conceived as a walk-through museum featuring wax figures of pirates. However, the success of boat rides at the 1964 New York World’s Fair led to a shift in plans, and a boat ride concept was adopted instead.

Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland in 1967, just three months after Walt Disney’s passing. The ride quickly became a beloved attraction, captivating audiences with its immersive storytelling, animatronics, and thrilling water effects.

The ride takes guests on a journey through the Golden Age of Piracy, immersing them in the world of swashbuckling adventure. The story unfolds as guests board boats and navigate through a pirate-themed environment, encountering various pirate characters and scenes. The ride culminates in a climactic battle against the pirates and a plunge into the “Pirates Lair.”

The ride then moved to Disney World in 1973 after the demand for the attraction became so strong. Initially, Disney did not think that people would want a Caribbean style attraction in Florida due to the similar nature of the environments, but that was simply not true.

The success of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride inspired the creation of the popular film franchise of the same name. The films, starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, have been praised for their action, humor, and adventure. The ride’s iconic themes and characters have been seamlessly translated to the big screen, captivating audiences worldwide.

The Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise has achieved immense commercial success. The five films in the series have collectively grossed billions of dollars at the box office (over $4.5 billion), making it one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time.

The popularity of the films can be attributed to the strong storytelling, charismatic characters, and visually stunning action sequences. From this, Disney has updated their Pirates of the Caribbean attractions to include Jack Sparrow, tying the old storyline with a new guest.

Pirates of the Caribbean has become a beloved part of Disney’s legacy, inspiring generations of fans. The ride’s enduring popularity and its successful transition to the film franchise demonstrate the power of storytelling and immersive experiences. As Disney continues to innovate and expand its offerings, Pirates of the Caribbean will remain a timeless classic, captivating audiences for years to come.

We have seen this through further developments of the IP with Disney. In Magic Kingdom, for example, a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is being constructed.

While we do not know too much about the new lounge, we do know that the Barker Bird, also known as Peg-Leg Pete, will be the main “character” of the bar’s backstory. Concept art also shows Redd, one of the fictional pirates from the ride, in the lounge.

Now, that is not the only new Pirates of the Caribbean addition that Disney is creating.

The new Disney Destiny ship for Disney Cruise Line will have Cask and Cannon, a new pub inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean. So, as we promised, another Pirates of the Caribbean Disney offering on a ship, but unlike the ride, you can enjoy a relaxing drink on this version.

Today, Disney shared a new look at the pub. Reporter Scott Gustin posted:

NEW: The Disney Destiny will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 20, 2025. And here’s a new look at Cask and Cannon, a new pub inspired by the “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Even with Johnny Depp now removed from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following the recent controversy between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney is reportedly looking to move forward with the franchise with a sixth film as a reboot, meaning a new cast and storyline will enter the stage for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Disney Cruise Line has just announced that the Disney Destiny will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 20, 2025. This special four-night cruise will be the first chance to explore everything the new ship has to offer, including stops at both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations in The Bahamas – Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point!

Following the maiden voyage, the ship will begin an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean. Each sailing will feature a day of fun in the sun at either Disney Castaway Cay or Disney Lookout Cay — with some itineraries visiting both! — Select cruises will include additional stops in Nassau, Bahamas, or Cozumel, Mexico, for an even warmer-weather adventure.

The ship will be a sister vessel to the upcoming Disney Treasure, launching in December, and the Disney Wish.

Disney has unveiled exciting details about its upcoming cruise ship, Destiny. Inspired by iconic Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters, the ship will offer a truly immersive experience for guests of all ages.

The accommodations on Destiny will be themed after beloved Disney characters and stories. Concierge staterooms and suites will feature artwork inspired by Fantasia and The Incredibles, while the luxurious Destiny Tower Suite will evoke the sleek industrial design of Iron Man’s world.

The ship’s dining options will also reflect the Disney theme. Guests can enjoy meals at Café Megara, inspired by Hercules, and Café Merida, themed after the Brave character. The Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King dining experience will offer live music and storytelling in a stunning savanna-inspired setting.

For a sweet treat, Edna Á La Mode Sweets will delight guests with confectionery creations inspired by the Incredibles character. The Sanctum lounge will transport guests to the world of Doctor Strange, featuring themed décor and signature cocktails.

Destiny will also feature a variety of entertainment options, including the return of the AquaMouse water ride with a new storyline inspired by Disney villains. The ship’s Grand Hall will pay homage to Black Panther, featuring a statue of T’Challa and Wakanda-inspired décor.

The ship will offer meet-and-greets with beloved Disney characters, including Maleficent, Hades, and Captain Hook. A new Broadway-style stage show inspired by Hercules will also be featured.

With its innovative design, themed accommodations, dining experiences, and entertainment offerings, Destiny promises to be a truly magical cruise experience for Disney fans of all ages.

