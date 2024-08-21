New Petition Demands Disney Close Iconic Thrill Ride

A number of Disney fans have joined together to create a petition asking the company to close one of its most popular and iconic theme park attractions: The Tower of Terror.

While The Walt Disney Company has certainly developed some of the world’s most iconic and legendary theme park rides, few stand quite as tall (literally) as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Originally debuting at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1994, the ride has become one of the most recognizable and beloved attractions in theme park history.

Due to its popularity, a second version was designed and developed for Disney California Adventure in 2004. This ride was given a Marvel makeover in 2017, reopening as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT, allowing it to be included in Disneyland’s superhero land, Avengers Campus.

In 2007, the Disneyland Paris Resort received its own version of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, offering a similar experience to the one found at Disneyland prior to its redesign. Much like its Western partners, Paris’ Tower of Terror became one of the resort’s most popular rides, standing tall above the rest of Walt Disney Studios Park.

However, some fans aren’t thrilled with the attraction and have since created a petition asking Disney to retheme the Tower of Terror entirely.

Fans Sign Petition to Close Disney’s Tower of Terror

This week, a petition has started to gain traction, asking Disney to close and retheme Paris’ Twilight Zone Tower of Terror into a new Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired ride similar to Disneyland’s.

The petition was started on August 20, 2024, and has received over twenty supporters, nearing its next goal of 25 signatures.

The creator of this petition asks Disney to replace the Tower of Terror with Guardians of the Galaxy, explaining their reasoning with the following statement:

We, the Disneyland Paris fans, are asking to the most visited destination in Europe to change the old and dusted Tower of Terror, based on an unknown and old TV nobody heard about except in the attraction, for a new IP more relevant in our time: Guardians of the Galaxy. The transition was done with a great success in 2017 at Disney California Adventure with the former twin-sister of the Disneyland Paris’ Tower of Terror. For the guests as for the fans, this transformation would enhance the offering and the coherence of the park since it is located right next to Avengers Campus.

The petition was started by an account named Walt Disney Studios Park Saviour, and while it may have started as a joke or a meme, it’s clear some fans aren’t happy with the current iteration of the ride.

Disneyland Paris features its own version of Avengers Campus, meaning a Guardians of the Galaxy retheme similar to Disneyland’s would make sense.

Disney retroactively made its Guardians ride a part of Avengers Campus when the land opened in 2021, meaning Disneyland Paris could pull the same move in the future.

The European version of the Tower of Terror continues to be one of the resort’s most popular rides and is often considered the best ride at Walt Disney Studios Park, one of two theme parks at Disneyland Paris.

Walt Disney Studios is currently receiving a major facelift, with several locations and areas closing for refurbishment. All of these projects will come together when Paris’ World of Frozen expansion opens in 2026.

What do you think about this new petition?