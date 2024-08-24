Disney CEO Bob Iger To Run as Democrat in Shocking Presidential Scenario

According to a new report, Disney CEO Bob Iger will run as a Democrat in a shocking United States presidential scenario.

Speculation about Disney CEO Bob Iger making a bid for the U.S. presidency has circulated for years, with notable figures like Oprah Winfrey expressing support for such a move in 2020. Iger himself has acknowledged contemplating a run for the nation’s highest office. New information has dropped from Variety regarding a scenario where Mr. Iger would run as a candidate for the Democratic Party for Office of the United States.

In a recent episode of the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast on SiriusXM, Iger shared that a prominent Democratic Party figure once encouraged him to run for president. “He said to me, ‘You should run for president,’ and I said, ‘Tell me why?’” Iger recounted.

The response, which focused on his appearance, left Iger unimpressed. Although Iger did not disclose the politician’s identity who made the suggestion, he clarified that it was not former President Bill Clinton.

During the conversation with Ripa, Iger also touched on his wife’s feelings about a potential presidential run. While his wife, Willow Bay, expressed her commitment to supporting his ambitions, Iger noted that she was not enthusiastic about the idea. The discussion highlighted the personal sacrifices that such a political endeavor would entail.

On the podcast, Iger also emphasized his dedication to finding a successor for his role at Disney. Having returned as CEO in November 2022 after stepping down in early 2020, Iger’s contract now extends through 2026. He revealed that the search for a new CEO is a top priority for him and the Disney board, with several internal candidates under consideration.

Iger further shared insights into his involvement with the Beatles’ “Get Back” documentary, directed by Peter Jackson and available on Disney+. He recounted a memorable screening at his home, attended by Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and Olivia Harrison, where he described the experience as a “pinch-me moment.”

In another highlight, Iger reflected on being named an honorary Knight of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, alongside composer John Williams. Despite concerns that the queen’s passing might affect the honor, the ceremony was held at Windsor Castle earlier this year, a moment Iger cherished.

Ripa playfully asked if he could be addressed as “Sir Bob Iger,” Iger explained that the honorary title does not come with the “Sir” designation. However, Ripa insisted on using it anyway.

As head of the The Walt Disney Company (for now at least), Iger seems to be serious about expansions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.