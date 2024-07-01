New Fresh Prince: Will Smith Returns To His Roots After 30 Years

Actor and entertainer Will Smith is returning to his roots after more than three decades away from the gig that got it all started for him.

Will Smith, a name synonymous with blockbuster movies and unparalleled success in Hollywood, began his journey in the entertainment industry far from the glitzy realm of big-budget films.

Before he became a staple of summer blockbusters, Smith was a celebrated rapper and a beloved television star, making significant cultural contributions through his music and his iconic role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith’s Beginnings and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Smith’s entry into the entertainment world was through music. In the late 1980s, he formed a duo with his childhood friend, DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jeff Townes). Together, they created a unique blend of hip-hop that was both entertaining and accessible, steering clear of the explicit content that dominated much of the genre at the time. This approach helped them gain mainstream appeal.

Their first major hit, “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” released in 1988, won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. The song’s catchy beat and relatable lyrics resonated with a young audience, cementing Smith’s place in the music industry. Following this success, their album He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper went multi-platinum, featuring hits like “Summertime” and “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble.” Smith’s charismatic personality and clean-cut image were a breath of fresh air in the hip-hop scene.

Smith’s charm and popularity as a rapper caught the attention of television producers, leading to his next big break: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Premiering in 1990, the sitcom was an instant hit and ran for six successful seasons. The show followed a fictionalized version of Smith, a street-smart teenager from West Philadelphia sent to live with his wealthy relatives in the affluent neighborhood of Bel-Air.

The series was more than just a comedy; it tackled serious issues such as race, class, and family dynamics while maintaining a light-hearted and humorous tone. Smith’s performance was widely praised, and the show became a cultural phenomenon. It not only solidified his acting chops but also made him a household name, paving the way for his future endeavors in film.

In the mid-1990s, Smith made a seamless transition from television to the silver screen. His first major film role came in 1993 with Six Degrees of Separation, where he showcased his ability to handle dramatic roles. However, it was his roles in blockbuster hits like Bad Boys (1995), Independence Day (1996), and Men in Black (1997) that established him as a leading man in Hollywood.

Smith’s natural charisma, coupled with his knack for choosing commercially successful projects, made him one of the most bankable stars in the industry. He continued to dominate the box office with films such as Ali (2001), where his portrayal of Muhammad Ali earned him an Academy Award nomination, and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), which showcased his dramatic range and earned him another Oscar nod.

Will Smith’s Triumphant Return to Music

Despite his monumental success in Hollywood, Smith never completely turned his back on his musical roots. Over the years, he sporadically released music, maintaining a presence in the industry that had first brought him fame. However, it wasn’t until recently that Smith made a significant return to the music scene.

In a stunning performance at the 2024 BET Awards, Smith reminded the world of his musical prowess with his new song “You Can Make It.” The performance was a nostalgic yet refreshing experience, blending the old-school charm of his early hits with contemporary beats and lyrics. The song’s inspirational message and Smith’s energetic delivery captivated the audience, proving that his talent as a performer had not waned over the decades.

After decades of focusing on his acting career, Will Smith has made a grand return to his musical roots. At the 2024 BET Awards, Smith took to the stage with his new song “You Can Make It,” delivering a powerful and inspiring performance that showcased his enduring talent and charisma.

Smith’s performance was met with widespread acclaim, with fans and critics alike praising his ability to seamlessly blend nostalgia with modern musical elements.

In an interview following the performance, Smith shared his excitement about returning to music. “Music has always been a part of me,” he said. “It’s where I started, and it feels incredible to come back to it after all these years. I want to inspire people to believe in themselves and know that they can achieve anything.”

Smith’s return to music marks a full-circle moment in his illustrious career. From his early days as the Fresh Prince, winning Grammy Awards with DJ Jazzy Jeff, to becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and now re-emerging in the music scene, Smith’s journey is a testament to his versatility and enduring appeal.